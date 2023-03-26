The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukrainian partisans claim to 'destroy collaborators' behind enemy lines

Since the beginning of the war, Ukrainian partisans have been active in the resistance against Russian forces.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 26, 2023 12:24
Ukrainian army from the 43rd Heavy Artillery Brigade fire the German howitzer Panzerhaubitze 2000, called Tina by the unit, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Bahmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 5, 2023. (photo credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)
Ukrainian army from the 43rd Heavy Artillery Brigade fire the German howitzer Panzerhaubitze 2000, called Tina by the unit, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Bahmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 5, 2023.
(photo credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)
(photo credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)

Ukrainian partisans continue to target collaborators with Russia within occupied territories, with two Kremlin-sanctioned authorities targeted by explosives in March, the Ukrainian National Resistance Center claimed on Saturday.

A police officer in Melitopol was injured when an improvised explosive device exploded on March 23. The center said that the man was hospitalized in serious condition.

Serhiy Moskalenko, the head of a detention center, was killed in a car bombing in the Kherson region by partisans at the beginning of March, said the center. The Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate claims Moskalenko oversaw torture and other inhumane acts at the site.

"The Center of National Resistance once again declares that collaboration is harmful to health because nobody likes traitors," said the Ukrainian government body.

Partisans also reportedly committed acts of psychological warfare in Donetsk and Mariupol, distributing 200 pro-Kyiv ribbons and 300 leaflets, and engaging in 80 acts of graffiti.

Ukrainian service members fire a howitzer M119 at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, March 10, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK/FILE PHOTO)Ukrainian service members fire a howitzer M119 at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, March 10, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK/FILE PHOTO)

Partisans in resistance 

Since the beginning of the war, Ukrainian partisans have been active in the resistance against Russian forces. This includes assassination, intelligence gathering, directing military fire, and disrupting supply lines.

The Ukrainian government has facilitated partisan activity not only with firearms, but platforms like Telegram channels and websites to encourage and instruct partisans. The National Resistance Center has a repository of guides on how to use different arms and create improvised weapons such as Molotov cocktails.



Tags Russia ukraine resistance Ukraine-Russia War
