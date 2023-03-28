Trump claims he can end Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours, doesn't say how

Former president Donald Trump could end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours, according to his own claim from an interview with Fox News on Monday but refused to elaborate on how.

Trump said that if the war is not over by next year, and if he is re-elected as president, he could end the war with an "easy negotiation" between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"But I don’t want to tell you what it is because then I can’t use that negotiation,” he told Fox News.

Trump believes that the war won't end by the end of next year, saying that "it’s also possible we’ll be in World War III with these idiots that are doing what they’re doing — you could end up in a nuclear world war which will make World War I and World War II look like patty cakes.”

"It’s also possible we’ll be in World War III with these idiots that are doing what they’re doing." Donald Trump

Trump also claimed that if he had been elected to the White House in 2020, the war would never have happened, repeating a claim he made a few weeks ago when he said that he would have allowed Russia to annex parts of Ukraine to prevent an invasion.

A destroyed Russian tank remains on the side of the road near the frontline town of Kreminna, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Luhansk region, Ukraine March 24, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA)

There have been no successful negotiations so far

Other countries, like Turkey, have tried to mediate between Russia and Ukraine since the war broke out.

In the first few months of the war, there was some talk of negotiations potentially taking place in Jerusalem after then-prime minister Naftali Bennett offered to mediate. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated the same offer shortly after forming his government.

Ukraine said that it cannot see a way to negotiate with Russia after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes in Ukraine.