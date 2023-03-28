The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Damaged Russian Soyuz capsule lands back on Earth from space station

Leaks prompted Roscosmos and the US space agency NASA to rearrange their schedules and postpone spacewalks.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 16:12
A view shows external damage believed to have caused a loss of pressure in the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station (ISS), in this image released February 13, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A view shows external damage believed to have caused a loss of pressure in the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station (ISS), in this image released February 13, 2023.

(photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A damaged Russian Soyuz MS-22 capsule landed back on Earth on Tuesday, three months after coolant began leaking from the craft while it was docked at the International Space Station (ISS).

The module completed the almost two-hour return from the ISS without a crew, landing in the Kazakh steppe on Tuesday afternoon, a few hundred kilometers from the Baikonur cosmodrome, home to Russia's space launches.

The landing was broadcast online by the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

A significant coolant leak was discovered in the capsule last December - caused by a 0.8-millimeter hole in its outer skin.

A tiny meteorite is likely to have pierced the structure while it was docked, experts say. Images captured from the exterior of the ISS showed coolant fluid spewing into space, while Roscosmos said temperatures at one point rose to 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) inside the capsule.

THE INTERNATIONAL Space Station, photographed by Expedition 66 crew member Roscosmos cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov, in an image released April 20, 2022. (credit: Pyotr Dubrov/Roscosmos/handout to Reuters) THE INTERNATIONAL Space Station, photographed by Expedition 66 crew member Roscosmos cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov, in an image released April 20, 2022. (credit: Pyotr Dubrov/Roscosmos/handout to Reuters)

The leaks prompted Roscosmos and the US space agency NASA to rearrange their schedules and postpone space walks.

Are any astronauts stranded?

Russia sent a back-up capsule - the MS-23 - to the ISS last month and decided to bring the damaged MS-22 back to Earth without a crew.

The Two Russian cosmonauts and a US astronaut who were due to return to Earth in March will now stay on the ISS until September.

Roscosmos said the capsule returned on Tuesday with 218 kg (481 lb) of cargo, including the results of scientific experiments and equipment from the station that would be analyzed on Earth or reused in future missions.

Washington and Moscow have maintained cooperation in space despite relations hitting their lowest in decades, with astronauts stationed together at the ISS, and also ferried back and forth jointly.

Russia has said it will quit the ISS and launch its own independent space station at some time in the future, though plans for how and when remaining under discussion.

The space station, a science laboratory spanning the size of a football field and orbiting some 250 miles (400 km) above Earth, has been occupied continuously for more than two decades under a US-Russian-led partnership that also includes Canada, Japan, and 11 European countries.



