In Russia's St Petersburg, locals say Finland 'making problems' with NATO accession

None of the five people Reuters spoke to sympathized with Finland's decision to give up its neutrality because of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, also a neighbor of Russia.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 4, 2023 19:27
Joint press point with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the President of the Republic of Finland, Sauli Niinisto (photo credit: FLICKR)
Joint press point with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the President of the Republic of Finland, Sauli Niinisto
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Citizens of St Petersburg, the Russian city closest to Finland, on Tuesday accused their neighbor of turning its back on them by joining the Western military alliance NATO, following their government's line that the accession was a hostile act.

Before Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine early last year, people in Russia's second city had been fond of visiting the Finnish capital Helsinki, about five hours' drive away.

Reaction to Finland joining NATO

"I don't think anything will change for us," said St. Petersburg resident Yevgeny, who like others declined to give his surname. "It'll only get worse for the Finns because we won't go there, and they'll only incur losses from this."

Another resident, Nikolai, said Finland was "making problems for itself."

"We used to consider it a brotherly country of the capitalist world, the closest to us in spirit, in relations, in mutually-beneficial economic relations," he said. "But now we'll consider it as a state that is unfriendly to us."

Finland Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto is seen during an Allies Support to Ukraine meeting, during NATO foreign ministers' meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 04 April 2023. Finland becomes the 31st member of the Alliance on 04 April. (credit: Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS)Finland Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto is seen during an Allies Support to Ukraine meeting, during NATO foreign ministers' meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 04 April 2023. Finland becomes the 31st member of the Alliance on 04 April. (credit: Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS)

None of the five people Reuters spoke to sympathized with Finland's decision to give up its neutrality because of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, also a neighbor of Russia.

What Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine to defuse a purported NATO threat to Russian security has echoes of the 1939 Soviet invasion of Finland, formerly part of the Russian empire, which resulted in Finland ceding a large part of its territory.

"This is just a conspiracy by the Anglo-Saxon world," said Vasily, echoing the stance taken by the Kremlin. "We have always had good neighborly relations with Finland."

Another citizen, Alexei, had a recommendation for Finland: "If they wanted to unite with Russia against NATO, then I would be glad."



