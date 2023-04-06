The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Azerbaijan expels four Iranian envoys, declares them personae non grata

Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran have grown increasingly strained in recent months.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 6, 2023 17:51
A general view outside the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan after an attack on it, in Tehran, Iran, January 27, 2023. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)
A general view outside the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan after an attack on it, in Tehran, Iran, January 27, 2023.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

Azerbaijan on Thursday said it was expelling four Iranian diplomats over "provocative actions" in the latest deterioration of relations between the neighbors, in part due to Baku's improving relations with Tehran's arch-enemy Israel.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran have grown increasingly strained in recent months, with the dispute coming to a head when Baku last week opened an embassy in Israel.

Azerbaijan has also suggested that Iran may have been connected to an attempted assassination of an anti-Tehran Azerbaijani lawmaker a week ago.

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry summons Iranian envoy

In a statement on Thursday, Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said it had summoned Iran's ambassador and expressed "strong dissatisfaction (with) the recent provocative actions demonstrated by his country in relation to Azerbaijan."

The ministry said it was declaring four Iranian diplomats persona non grata and had given them 48 hours to leave the country.

An Azerbaijan state flag flutters in the wind on an oil platform in the Caspian Sea (credit: DAVID MDZINARISHVILI/REUTERS)An Azerbaijan state flag flutters in the wind on an oil platform in the Caspian Sea (credit: DAVID MDZINARISHVILI/REUTERS)

Azerbaijan closed its embassy in Tehran in January after its head of security was killed in an attack, and last week opened the embassy in Israel.

Iran, which has a large population of ethnic Azeris in its northwest, has attacked Azerbaijan for moving closer to Israel, with its foreign ministry saying it sees the fledging relationship between Azerbaijan and Israel as "anti-Iranian."

Fazil Mustafa, a member of the Azerbaijani parliament who has called Iran a "terrorist state," was hospitalized after receiving wounds to his shoulder and thigh when he was shot with a Kalashnikov assault rifle last week in an incident Azerbaijan has called a "terror attack."



Tags Israel Iran diplomacy asia Azerbaijan Middle East
