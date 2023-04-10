The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukraine says Russia switching to 'scorched earth' tactics in Bakhmut

Russia's assault on Bakhmut, a small city in the Donetsk region, has been the focus of the biggest battle of Moscow's full-scale invasion launched in February 2022.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 10, 2023 10:24
Smoke is seen during a shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on the outskirts of the front line city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine April 6, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR KLYMENKO)
Smoke is seen during a shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on the outskirts of the front line city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine April 6, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR KLYMENKO)

The commander of the Ukrainian ground forces said on Monday that Russian troops had switched to "scorched earth" tactics in the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut and were destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery.

"The enemy switched to the so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire," said Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces.

Ukraine's defense of Bakhmut

Ukraine's defense of the city of Bakhmut continued, he said.

"The situation is difficult but controllable," he said in comments quoted by Ukraine's Media Military Centre.

A Ukrainian serviceman with the ''5 Separate Assault Brigade'', fires an RPG on a training ground, amid Russia?s attack on Ukraine, in the region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, April 6, 2023. (credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS) A Ukrainian serviceman with the ''5 Separate Assault Brigade'', fires an RPG on a training ground, amid Russia?s attack on Ukraine, in the region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, April 6, 2023. (credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)

He said Russian forces were bringing in special forces and airborne assault units to help their attack on the city as members of Russia's Wagner military group had become "exhausted."

Reuters could not verify the battlefield account.



