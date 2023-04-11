The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia plans electronic call-up papers to help mobilization efforts

Currently, conscription papers in Russia have to be delivered in person by the local military enlistment office or via an employer.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 11, 2023 12:47
Russian conscripts called up for military service walk along a platform before boarding a train as they depart for garrisons at a railway station in Omsk, Russia November 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO)
Russian conscripts called up for military service walk along a platform before boarding a train as they depart for garrisons at a railway station in Omsk, Russia November 27, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO)

Russia will soon draft men into the army by sending them electronic call-up papers via an online portal in addition to traditional letters, according to draft legislation due to be debated on Tuesday that aims to facilitate mobilization.

More than 300,000 former soldiers and ex-conscripts are believed to have been called up since President Vladimir Putin announced an emergency draft last year to support Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Currently, conscription papers in Russia have to be delivered in person by the local military enlistment office or via an employer, but the proposed changes to legislation would see conscription papers being sent via recorded mail and online.

Once an electronic summons is received, citizens who fail to show up at the military enlistment office will be automatically banned from traveling abroad.

"The summons is considered received from the moment it is placed in the personal account of a person liable for military service," Andrei Kartapolov, chairman of the Russian parliament's defense committee, said in comments on television.

Conscripts, including students who returned from the Russian military units after they were demobilised, attend an acknowledgment ceremony in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, November 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO) Conscripts, including students who returned from the Russian military units after they were demobilised, attend an acknowledgment ceremony in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, November 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

After a chaotic roll-out last year, Russia has moved to streamline its process of drafting soldiers into the army by digitizing its military records.

The Kremlin promised to fix what it said were "mistakes" with its mobilization campaign after men who were ineligible for the draft because of their age or medical conditions were called up to fight in Ukraine.

The initial announcement to introduce mobilization prompted thousands of draft-age men to flee abroad last year, while protests broke out - and were swiftly suppressed - in multiple Russian cities.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied that they are planning a "second wave" of mobilization.



Tags Russia draft Military War Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Julia Wendel is definitely not Madeleine McCann - DNA tests

Madeleine McCann
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
4

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
5

Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel on Passover

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by