Romania to buy F-35 fighter jets from US in bid to boost air defenses

"The air force's modernization process will continue through the acquisition of last generation F-35 jets," Romanian military officials said.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 11, 2023 16:01

Updated: APRIL 11, 2023 16:06
Two U.S. Air Force F-22 stealth fighter jets are about to receive fuel mid-air from a KC-135 refueling plane over Norway en route to a joint training exercise with Norway's growing fleet of F-35 jets August 15, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Two U.S. Air Force F-22 stealth fighter jets are about to receive fuel mid-air from a KC-135 refueling plane over Norway en route to a joint training exercise with Norway's growing fleet of F-35 jets August 15, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Romania aims to buy the latest generation US F-35 fighter planes to boost its air defenses, the country's supreme defense council (CSAT) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The European Union and NATO state has raised defense spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product this year from 2%, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Why would Romania need F-35 fighter planes from the United States?

The country, which shares a 650-km (400 mile) border with Ukraine, is host to a US ballistic missile defense system and, as of last year, has a permanent alliance battlegroup stationed on its territory.

"Having robust, credible, interoperable, flexible and efficient air defense operational capabilities ... as part of our commitments as a NATO and EU state is key to Romania meeting its defense policy objectives," the statement said.

"The air force's modernization process will continue through the acquisition of last generation F-35 jets."

A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/AXEL SCHMIDT) A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/AXEL SCHMIDT)

The council did not elaborate on timing or numbers.

Last year, President Klaus Iohannis said Romania was mulling acquiring F-35 planes, which are made by US weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N.

In March, the defense ministry said Romania would buy Abrams tanks made by General Dynamics GD.N, as part of wider defense acquisitions plans.

In December, Romania's defense ministry signed a deal to acquire seven Watchkeeper X unmanned aircraft systems from Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems ESLT.TA for roughly 1.89 billion lei ($418.02 million).



Tags United States romania world news Military US Air Force
