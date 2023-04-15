The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
China 'hopes and believes' Germany will support reunification with Taiwan

Wang made the remarks at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, noting that China once supported Germany's reunification.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 15, 2023 09:55

Updated: APRIL 15, 2023 10:02
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during a joint press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, April 14, 2023 (photo credit: SUO TAKEKUMA/POOL VIA REUTERS)
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during a joint press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, April 14, 2023
(photo credit: SUO TAKEKUMA/POOL VIA REUTERS)
(photo credit: SUO TAKEKUMA/POOL VIA REUTERS)

China's top diplomat Wang Yi "hopes and believes" Germany will support China's "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Wang made the remarks at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is visiting China until Saturday, adding that China once supported Germany's reunification.

"To maintain stability in the Taiwan Strait, it is necessary to firmly oppose separatist activities related to 'Taiwan independence'," Wang said, adding that Taiwan's "return to China" was an important component of the post-World War II international order.

Baerbock: Any attempt by China to control Taiwan would be unacceptable

On Friday, Baerbock said any attempt by China to control Taiwan would be unacceptable and would have serious repercussions for Europe. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell echoed her remarks.

Beijing, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as a Chinese province, has never ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's government rejects China's position, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi meets with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (not seen) in Budapest, Hungary, February 20, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO) China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi meets with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (not seen) in Budapest, Hungary, February 20, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO)

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday it strongly approved of Baerbock's comments.

"The Foreign Ministry thanks many high-level officials in the executive departments of various countries, including Germany, for their solidarity with Taiwan," it said.

In a departure from the policies of Germany's former chancellor, Angela Merkel, Olaf Scholz's government is developing a new China strategy to reduce dependence on Asia's economic superpower, until now a vital export market for German goods.

German Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger visited Taiwan last month, a trip China denounced as "vile."

China staged three days of military drills from April 8 around Taiwan, including simulated precision strikes with bombers and missile forces, after Tsai returned from Los Angeles, where she met US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, infuriating Beijing.

Wang also said China is willing to strengthen exchanges and communication with Germany to enhance mutual understanding and prepare for a new round of Sino-German government consultations.



Tags germany China taiwan
