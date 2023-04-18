The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Moscow uses facial recognition cameras to track down draft evaders - TASS

The measures will make life harder for thousands of men aged between 18-27 who do their best to dodge recruitment officers trying to force them into military service.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 18, 2023 13:09
Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022. (photo credit: SERGEY PIVOVAROV/REUTERS)
Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
(photo credit: SERGEY PIVOVAROV/REUTERS)

Moscow authorities are using the Russian capital's vast system of facial recognition cameras to track down young men eligible for military service, the state-owned news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing the city's chief enlistment officer.

President Vladimir Putin last week signed a law tightening restrictions on draft evaders and providing for call-up papers to be delivered electronically, rather than in person by an enlistment officer or employer.

The measures will make life harder for thousands of men aged between 18 and 27 who, every spring and autumn, do their best to dodge recruitment officers trying to force them to do their year of compulsory military service, alongside those called up for service in Ukraine under a mobilization announced last year.

"To determine the place of residence of the conscript, video surveillance systems in the city of Moscow are being used," Moscow's chief enlistment officer Maxim Loktev told TASS.

In 2017, Moscow’s Department of Information Technologies said more than 3,000 surveillance cameras in the city had been connected to a facial recognition system.

Reservists drafted during the partial mobilisation attend a ceremony before departure for military bases, in Sevastopol, Crimea September 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY PAVLISHAK) Reservists drafted during the partial mobilisation attend a ceremony before departure for military bases, in Sevastopol, Crimea September 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY PAVLISHAK)

Russia's compulsory military service provides a pool of young, trained personnel who can be encouraged or pressured to sign up as professional soldiers as Russia tries to expand its armed forces, having already mobilized at least 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine.



