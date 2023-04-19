The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Air guardsman suspected of leaking US secrets to remain in jail for now

A conviction on the Espionage Act charge carries up to 10 years in prison.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 17:06
Jack Douglas Teixeira, a U.S. Air Force National Guard airman accused of leaking highly classified military intelligence records online, makes his initial appearance before a federal judge in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. April 14, 2023 in a courtroom sketch. (photo credit: REUTERS/Margaret Small)
Jack Douglas Teixeira, a U.S. Air Force National Guard airman accused of leaking highly classified military intelligence records online, makes his initial appearance before a federal judge in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. April 14, 2023 in a courtroom sketch.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Margaret Small)

 A 21-year-old member of the US Air National Guard who is facing criminal charges for leaking top-secret military intelligence records online will remain in jail for now, according to court filings.

Jack Douglas Teixeira of North Dighton, Massachusetts, was due to appear in a federal court in Boston on Wednesday for a hearing to determine whether he would remain jailed pending trial after federal prosecutors in the case told US Magistrate Judge David Hennessy they intended to seek detention.

About two hours before the hearing, however, Teixeira's team of federal public defenders filed a request asking the judge to delay the detention hearing for two weeks because they needed "more time to address the issues presented by the government's request for detention."

It remains to be seen whether Teixeira will opt to challenge the government's detention request or not.

He will still appear before the judge at 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) after he asked to waive his right to a preliminary hearing.

An undated picture shows Jack Douglas Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air National Guard, who was arrested by the FBI, over his alleged involvement in leaks online of classified documents, posing for a selfie at an unidentified location. (credit: SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE/VIA REUTERS) An undated picture shows Jack Douglas Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air National Guard, who was arrested by the FBI, over his alleged involvement in leaks online of classified documents, posing for a selfie at an unidentified location. (credit: SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE/VIA REUTERS)

Teixeira was arrested last Thursday at his home by heavily armed FBI agents without incident.

The leaked documets

The leaked documents at the heart of the case are believed to be the most serious US security breach since more than 700,000 documents, videos and diplomatic cables appeared on the WikiLeaks website in 2010. The Pentagon has called the leak a "deliberate, criminal act."

A criminal complaint made public on Friday charges Teixeira with one count of violating the Espionage Act related to the unlawful copying and transmitting of sensitive defense material, and a second charge related to the unlawful removal of defense material to an unauthorized location.

Legal experts expect he will likely face more charges down the road as additional evidence is presented over time to a grand jury.

A conviction on the Espionage Act charge carries up to 10 years in prison.



