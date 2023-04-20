US sanctions Iran drone program, again - analysis

The US imposed a new round of sanctions on companies and networks linked to Iran’s drone program. The new sanctions were announced on April 19. According to an article at Radio Free Europe, the new sanctions by the Treasury Department target companies that bring components for drones from places like China.

These sanctions join a large number of other sanctions that seem to target the drone network. Iran has supplied drones to Russia and this led to a spotlight on how Iran manufactures and experts drones. Iran imports items from all over the world for its drone program. It often does this using complex and clandestine means.

Some of those sanctions are linked to organizations that have already been sanctioned. For instance, the report notes that “Pardazan System Namad Arman (PASNA) -- and six entities. PASNA itself has already been designated for sanctions by the department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).”

Nevertheless, the new sanctions targeted the head of PASNA, accusing him of being responsible for the company’s sanctions evasion efforts.” The organization has sought electronic components from China. “OFAC said it added to its list of designated entities four Chinese suppliers -- Jotrin Electronics, Arttronix International, Vohom Technology, and Yinke Electronics. The latter three are based in Hong Kong,” the report said.

Global Iran drone program

A drone flies above the Indian ocean, Iran, in this handout image obtained on July 15, 2022. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

What the sanctions reveal is how complex it is to go after Iran’s drone program. The program spans the globe. Various entities acquire all sorts of small parts that are not necessarily obviously linked to drones.

This is how Iran evades sanctions. It acquires things like encoder boards, remote controls and optical and other technology. "The network sanctioned today has procured goods and technology for the Iranian government and its defense industry and [drone] program," said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

The sanctions join other rounds of sanctions. Back in November 2022 the US Treasury Department also sanctions those involved in the production and transfer of drones to Russia. In January the US sanctioned a drone maker, and in February and March, more sanctions were reported. Another report in December 2022 noted how the US was scrambling to stop the Iran drone supply to Russia.

A list of all the sanctions groups, companies, people and entities has been compiled by the US Institute of Peace. It notes sanctions going back to September last year. The first rounds of sanctions focused on companies and then on those involved in the export of drones. Then the focus moved to the Russian entities that procure the drones and then on the firm linked to exports of the drones.

Sanctions targeted a number of people on the board of various firms linked to the drone program. Then the sanctions in March turned back toward companies and also links to China.

On the one hand, the long list of people and companies involved shows how large the Iran drone program is and how Iran conspires to import items for the drones and then export the drones to Russia. On the other hand, it also shows how hard it is to go after a network like this that uses civilian components in military vehicles. It also shows how Western sanctions often have a problem really tackling the elephant.

Because Western governments generally prefer targeted sanctions they end up targeting the proverbial trees, rather than the forest. It would seem that even if you sanction a company or a person on the company’s board, the country can simply create a new fake shell company and hire a new person for a new board of that company and then begin the process of drone procurement again.

It’s not entirely clear how successful the sanctions have been. What is important is that the US and Europe now see the Iran drone program as a threat and understand that Iran’s threats to the Middle East won’t stay in the Middle East.