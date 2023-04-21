The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Moscow court seeks arrest of Ukrainian spy chief Budanov

Russia has also blamed Ukrainian spies for bombings that killed the daughter of a nationalist writer near Moscow, and a pro-war blogger in St Petersburg.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 21, 2023 15:51
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces Serhii Shaptala and Ukrainian Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov attend a memorial service for Dmytro Kotsiubailo, nom-de-guer (photo credit: REUTERS/SODEL VLADYSLAV)
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces Serhii Shaptala and Ukrainian Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov attend a memorial service for Dmytro Kotsiubailo, nom-de-guer
(photo credit: REUTERS/SODEL VLADYSLAV)

A Moscow court on Friday issued a warrant for the arrest of the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, accusing the spy chief of organizing "terrorist attacks" inside Russia, state-owned news agency RIA reported.

RIA cited the court as saying that Budanov was accused of offenses related to terrorism and arms smuggling. The move against him was announced "in absentia," in an apparent acknowledgement that Budanov cannot be immediately detained.

Russia experiences hits on infrastructure

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine last year, a number of explosions have hit Russian infrastructure, arms dumps and military facilities. Russia has blamed Ukraine for many of the strikes, while Kyiv has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) previously named Budanov as the organizer of an explosion that damaged the bridge linking Russia to the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in October. Russia has also blamed Ukrainian spies for bombings that killed the daughter of a nationalist writer near Moscow, and a pro-war blogger in St Petersburg.

Ukrainian Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov attends a news briefing about prisoners of war (POWs) swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 22, 2022 (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)Ukrainian Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov attends a news briefing about prisoners of war (POWs) swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 22, 2022 (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)


Tags Russia ukraine terror in russia Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
5

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by