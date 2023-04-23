The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Sudan crisis grows as embassies in the country are evacuated - analysis

It is now clear that key countries linked to the West are all concerned that fighting may grow worse and access to basic things such as medical services and even clean water may be an issue.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: APRIL 23, 2023 14:24
Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army as seen from Khartoum North, Sudan April 15, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)
Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army as seen from Khartoum North, Sudan April 15, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)

The US evacuated its embassy in Khartoum overnight, and other countries are following its lead, with France also saying it has launched an evacuation. Turkey and others are discussing similar evacuations and other countries such as Egypt have pulled out their personnel and evacuated people.

All of this is a symbol of how the conflict in Sudan, where there had been a brief ceasefire, is now believed to be getting worse. The evacuations come after numerous incidents of diplomats and foreigners have been attacked and targeted.  

Journalist Jim LaPorta was the first to break the news that the US Embassy was being evacuated. He noted overnight in a tweet that the “US Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan has been evacuated by American special operations, sources tell me.”

US President Joe Biden noted later that he had ordered the operation. The operation to evacuate the Americans appears to have been very well planned and executed with the best forces available.

According to France24, “just over 100 US special operations troops took part in the rescue to extract fewer than 100 people, which saw three Chinook helicopters fly from Djibouti, staying on the ground in Khartoum for less than an hour.” France's foreign ministry said Sunday a "rapid evacuation operation" had begun and that Europeans and others were also being assisted.

People gather at the station to flee from Khartoum during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan April 19, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EL TAYEB SIDDIG) People gather at the station to flee from Khartoum during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan April 19, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EL TAYEB SIDDIG)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavasoglu also called his Sudanese counterpart to discuss helping Turkish citizens leave Sudan.

“The issue of ensuring that our citizens in Sudan can safely leave the country and return to their homeland was brought to the agenda by our President and Minister, in their contacts with their Sudanese counterparts and in meetings with some third countries,” the Turkish ministry said. “The necessary preparations were carried out in coordination by our Khartoum Embassy and our Ministry.”

Key Western countries are concerned fighting may get worse 

It is now clear that key countries linked to the West are all concerned that fighting may grow worse and access to basic things such as medical services and even clean water may be an issue for those who remain. This is not good news after regional countries tried to broker a ceasefire at the end of Ramadan.

It appears that major countries like the US feel they are unable to play a role so far in brokering some kind of agreement. With many Western states focused on Ukraine, Sudan is simply not seen as a priority. Instead, the priority is to get citizens out of the country as well as diplomatic staff and other personnel.

There are thousands of citizens of Western countries in Sudan. Once the embassies are evacuated, it’s not clear how the rest of the citizens will be able to leave. This means Sudan appears to be slowly abandoned.

The abandonment of Sudan is important because this was a country that was one of many trying to transition to democracy. Protests in 2019 overthrew the Bashir regime, but two years later, the army and local paramilitaries launched a coup. Now the army and paramilitaries are fighting each other, and it appears that the people have been completely silenced and pushed aside.

With embassies now empty, it’s unclear if any countries will prioritize helping Sudan end the crisis, or even how they would do that without anyone on the ground. Considering the price the US paid in Benghazi when a US ambassador was killed, and also the chaotic evacuation of Kabul in 2021, it may be no surprise that the US prefers to leave quickly at night than try to stay on.  



Tags crisis in sudan Foreign embassy War ceasefire
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
4

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
5

This is Russian President Vladimir Putin's secret palace and mistress

Exterior of "Putin's Palace," circa 2010.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by