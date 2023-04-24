WASHINGTON - A bipartisan group of House members introduced over the weekend a new resolution ahead of Israel’s 75 Independence Day, encouraging “the expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords to urge other nations to normalize relations with Israel,” and voices US support for Israel.

The text of the resolution, seek to encourage the US and Israel “to continue to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation across the full spectrum of economic, security, and civilian issues,” and supports the expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords, “to urge other nations to normalize relations with Israel and ensure that existing agreements reap tangible security and economic benefits for the citizens of those countries and all peoples in the region.”

It also “expresses continued support for security assistance to Israel as outlined in the United States Israel Memorandum of Understanding to ensure that Israel can defend itself by itself,” and supports “Israel’s robust involvement as an active member of the community of nations to benefit Israel and the United States as partners who share common values and a commitment to democracy.”

The text notes that in 2014, Congress designated Israel as a ‘‘major strategic partner’’ and that the United States and Israel have “a close and robust bilateral relationship marked by strong people-to-people ties and close cooperation on a wide range of issues including defense, diplomacy, energy, cybersecurity, agriculture, science, and space.”

Members of the 118th Congress raise their right hands as they are sworn into office to serve in the US House of Representatives on the fourth day of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JON CHERRY)

Who proposed the resolution?

Rep. Brad Schneider (Illinois-10), Co-Chair of the Abraham Accords Caucus, along with Rep. Ann Wagner (Missouri-2), Vice Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Co-Chair of the Abraham Accords Caucus, Chairman Michael McCaul (Texas-10), and Vice Ranking Member Kathy Manning (North Carolina-6), led the resolution.

“The United States is justifiably proud to be the first nation to recognize the nascent state of Israel in 1948,” Schneider said in a statement. “In the 75 years since, our shared values have been the bedrock of an extraordinary relationship. Together, the United States and Israel have promoted democracy and enhanced regional security in the Middle East and North Africa. We honor this 75th anniversary and look forward to the potential of this partnership over the next 75 years, namely in the expansion of the Abraham Accords and the normalization they bring with them.”

Wagner added in a statement that Israel is one of the US’ strongest allies and closest friends, “and we are committed to strengthening that vital bond.”

“We honor the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel and will continue to ensure it is able to defend itself against the reckless and dangerous Iranian regime and its proxies,” her statement reads. “As we stand united against vile expressions of hate and growing antisemitism worldwide, we will also work to strengthen the Abraham Accords and urge other nations to normalize relations with Israel.”