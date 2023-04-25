The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Hundreds of thousands may flee Sudan fighting, UN says

UNHCR officials are poised for 270,000 people to flee over Sudan's borders - a preliminary planning figure that includes Sudanese refugees crossing into South Sudan and Chad.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 25, 2023 15:54
People are evacuated due to clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army, in Port Sudan, Sudan, April 25, 2023. (photo credit: Ibrahim Ishaaq/Reuters)
People are evacuated due to clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army, in Port Sudan, Sudan, April 25, 2023.
(photo credit: Ibrahim Ishaaq/Reuters)

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) is making plans for hundreds of thousands of people spilling over Sudan's borders to escape violence, officials said on Tuesday, many of them forced to places they have already fled from.

UNHCR officials told a Geneva briefing they are poised for 270,000 people to flee over Sudan's borders - a preliminary planning figure that includes Sudanese refugees crossing into South Sudan and Chad as well as South Sudanese returning home.

The estimate so far only covers two of Sudan's seven neighbors as projections for Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Central African Republic and Libya are not yet ready.

Sudan violence and refugees

Sudan hosts more than 1 million refugees, many of whom have fled conflicts in neighbouring countries such as South Sudan. In addition, 3.7 million of its own people are internally displaced, UN data shows.

The UNHCR representative in South Sudan, Marie-Hélène Verney, said the agency was planning for 125,000 South Sudanese refugees temporarily residing in Sudan to return home and for some 45,000 new Sudanese refugees to cross into South Sudan.

People gather at the station to flee from Khartoum during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan April 19, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EL TAYEB SIDDIG) People gather at the station to flee from Khartoum during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan April 19, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EL TAYEB SIDDIG)

"We know the returns will take place first. They are mostly from Khartoum and the refugee flows are likely to be afterwards."

Marie-Hélène Verney

"We know the returns will take place first. They are mostly from Khartoum and the refugee flows are likely to be afterwards," she said. South Sudan officials say 10,000 refugees have arrived there in recent days.

UNHCR said it expected many to return to parts of South Sudan that are "extremely fragile as a result of conflict, climate change or food insecurity - or a combination of all three."

UNHCR Chad representative Laura lo Castro, who was at the border last week, said they were planning for 100,000 refugees from Sudan in a worst-case scenario. Some 20,000 have already arrived, she added.

"It's really a run against the clock because the people are really very much in need," she said by video link from N'Djamena. UNHCR added that it had reports of people starting to arrive in Egypt, but no exact numbers.



