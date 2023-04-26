The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Biden reaffirms 'friendship, commitment to Israel's security' on Israel's Independence Day

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend our best wishes to the people of Israel as they celebrate 75 years of statehood," the President wrote.  

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: APRIL 26, 2023 06:29
US Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he delivers a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/DEBBIE HILL/POOL)
US Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he delivers a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DEBBIE HILL/POOL)

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden released a statement on Tuesday, celebrating Israel's 75th Independence Day. "On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend our best wishes to the people of Israel as they celebrate 75 years of statehood," the President wrote.  

What did he say?

 "When David Ben-Gurion declared Israel’s independence in 1948, he announced the birth of a state 'based on freedom, justice and peace.'  Just 11 minutes later, President Truman announced that the United States would be the first nation to recognize the government of Israel," Biden's statement reads. "Today, we are still proud to be counted among the first of Israel’s friends and allies. And the United States recognizes the resilience of Israel’s democracy—the bedrock for our robust and special relationship."

He went on to say that "as a life-long friend and supporter of the State of Israel, I have worked my entire career to deepen and strengthen our partnership."

"And I have seen first-hand the benefits to both our nations," he continued. "Together, we have achieved remarkable advances in science, medicine, and technology that will benefit our people for generations to come. We’ve continued to work together to create a more prosperous, peaceful, and integrated Middle East. And as strong partners, we are working together to build new alliances to meet 21st century challenges like climate change and global health."

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a ceremony marking two years since the January 6, 2021, attack on US Capitol, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US, January 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a ceremony marking two years since the January 6, 2021, attack on US Capitol, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US, January 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
Biden noted that as we mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel, "we reaffirm our enduring friendship and commitment to Israel’s security." 

He concluded his message by wishing "Yom Ha’atzmaut Sameach!", the Hebrew words for "happy Independence Day."



