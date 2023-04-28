Ukraine has once again called on Israel to increase its support for Ukraine after deadly Russian strikes hit Uman on Thursday night, killing at least 18 people.

In a statement on Friday, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak appealed to Israel saying: "The latest chapter in Russia's war crimes epidemic has seen missiles rain down indiscriminately on civilians as they slept in the holy city of Uman.

"So far, 18 people have been killed. Among them are three children, and the numbers are climbing. All Israelis - those who visit Uman and those who never have but know what missiles raining down on civilians feels like, should take note."

Estimates of the number of dead have since risen to at least 25 people.

Yermak's comments regarding Israelis in Uman referred to the tradition which sees tens of thousands of Israelis – as well as Jews from the diaspora – travel to Uman each year to pray at the gravesite of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov on Rosh Hashanah.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Uman, Ukraine September 25, 2022. A sign reads: “We pray for peace in Ukraine” (credit: REUTERS/VLADYSLAV MUSIIENKO)

Last year, forgoing several warnings from Israeli and Ukrainian officials, some 7,000 to 10,000 Israelis flew out to Uman amid the ongoing war to take part in the annual High Holidays pilgrimage.

Continuing his statement, Yermak called Russia's ongoing war a new European genocide.

"There is a new genocide in Europe and it is being executed by the Kremlin," he said. "Israel should use this moment to step up anti-missile and anti-drone support to Ukraine and help protect civilians from Russia’s war of aggression," he said.

Largest Russian assault in months

Russia hurled missiles at cities across Ukraine as people slept overnight on Thursday and early on Friday morning, killing at least 25 civilians in the first large-scale air strikes in nearly two months, as Kyiv said it was nearly ready to launch a huge assault to retake occupied land.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a residential apartment hit by a Russian missile in the central town of Uman and rescue workers clambered through a huge pile of smoldering rubble, searching for survivors and bodies as anxious people stood by.

Officials said at least 23 civilians were killed, including four children, with an estimated 109 people living in the part of the block that was hit and 27 flats completely destroyed.

How has Israel helped Ukraine previously?

In February, Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Cohen publicly agreed to back Zelensky’s peace plan when it comes for a vote at the United Nations General Assembly next week.

“Israel supports the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine and we will support the proposed Ukrainian resolution at the UN,” he said.

Israel also agreed to make good on the previous government’s promise to provide Ukraine with an early warning alert system, something that former Defense Minister Benny Gantz had already told Ukraine would happen last October.

The visit was the most proactive public gesture Israel has made in the last year, coming just six weeks after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government was sworn in.

Zelensky issued a positive statement about Cohen’s visit as the foreign minister headed out of the city. “Israel has always been our important partner in the Middle East. This is the first visit of an Israeli representative since the beginning of the full-scale invasion,” the president said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen attends a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 16, 2023. (credit: Ukrainian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

“We discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in various areas. I invite Israel to join the implementation of our Peace Formula; I am grateful for the humanitarian aid provided. We discussed the country’s participation in post-war reconstruction. Ukraine could use Israel’s experience,” Zelensky said.

“I hope that this visit will contribute to deepening our cooperation.”

Israel is under pressure from the US to do more to help Ukraine on the economic, humanitarian and security levels, but Cohen’s trip came out of his own deep conviction that the Jewish state has to do more to help the beleaguered country.

Israel is in a complex situation when it comes to Ukraine, given the military presence of Russia in neighboring Syria and the importance of maintaining ties with Moscow to coordinate actions against Iran in the region.

It is hopeful that Kyiv understands the complexity of the situation Israel finds itself in and the reasons that it is hesitant to cross what has been a clear line for Moscow, about not providing Ukraine with defensive weapons.

Tovah Lazaroff and Reuters contributed to this report.