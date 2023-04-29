Fuel tank ablaze in Sevastopol, official says apparent drone attack

A fuel tank was ablaze in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol in what appeared to be a drone strike, the Moscow-installed governor said on Saturday.

"According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a drone hit," Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Annexed territory by Russia

Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has come under repeated air attacks since Russia's full-fledged invasion of its neighbor in February 2022. Russian officials have blamed the attacks on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday. Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Razvozhaev said no one was hurt in Saturday's fire.

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY PAVLISHAK)

"The situation is under the control of our firefighters and all operative services," he wrote. "Since the volume of fuel is large, it will take time to localize the fire."