French parliament declares Israel not an apartheid state

Habib called the accusation that Israel is an apartheid state “the biggest fake news of the 21st century” and “the fuel that drives all of the antisemites in the world.”

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MAY 4, 2023 12:59

Updated: MAY 4, 2023 13:00
A man wearng a T-shirt with the message, "Boycott Israel Apartheid" holds a Palestinian flag during a protest action on a bridge overlooking umbrellas placed along the artificial beach along the "Paris Plages" event, in Paris, France, August 13, 2015. Paris' decision to celebrate "Tel Aviv on Seine" (photo credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL)
(photo credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL)

The French National Assembly voted down a resolution stating that Israel instituted an apartheid regime, with 199 opposed and 71 in favor on Thursday.

Dep. Jean-Paul Lecoq of the French Communist Party, which is part of the Democratic and Republican Left parliamentary group, proposed the resolution to “reaffirm the need for a two-state solution and condemn the State of Israel's institutionalization of an apartheid regime as a result of its colonial policy.”

Meyer Habib, the representative of French expats in the Mediterranean region, including Israel, spoke in the name of his party, Les Republicains, in opposition to the motion.

“To blame the State of Israel, the only democratic state in the region, of apartheid is to make cynical use of history,” he said. “The fact that we are voting on this proposal is in of itself shameful to the republic, to the French parliament, to the Left.”

"Biggest fake news of the 21st century"

Habib called the accusation that Israel is an apartheid state “the biggest fake news of the 21st century” and “the fuel that drives all of the antisemites in the world.”

Meyer Habib (credit: THE NATIONALE ASSEMBLY - FRANCE)Meyer Habib (credit: THE NATIONALE ASSEMBLY - FRANCE)

The legislator accused the Communist Party of being “blinded by hatred.”

“Not one of you condemned recent terrorist attacks in which three sets of Israeli brothers and sisters were murdered, including a six- and an eight-year-old. Children were murdered because they were Jewish, by barbarians,” he said.

“There is apartheid in [the Middle East], but it is in the Palestinian territories. A Jew cannot set foot there without endangering his life. Corruption and oppression rule there. They oppress homosexuals and do not respect women’s rights,” Habib stated.

The French Communist Party proposed a similar resolution last July, and it was voted down.

Habib, the first Israeli in the French National Assembly, was elected to his third term last year. The Eastern Mediterranean constituency includes French citizens in Israel, Greece, Italy and four other countries, with Israel having the most registered voters. He received over 80% of the votes in Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Habib have been friends for decades, and the French legislator has campaigned for the Likud leader.



Tags France france jews apartheid Meyer Habib Communists
