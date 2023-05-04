The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US calls Russian claim that Washington was behind drone attack 'ludicrous'

White House national security spokesman John Kirby called the claims "obviously ludicrous."

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 4, 2023 16:23
John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, February 17, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)
John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, February 17, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

The United States dismissed Russia's allegation on Thursday that Washington was behind what it said was a drone attack on the Kremlin, saying Moscow's assertion was a lie.

"Obviously it's a ludicrous claim," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said hours after Russia blamed the United States for what it called an attack aimed at killing President Vladimir Putin.

"The United States has nothing to do with it. We don't even know exactly what happened here, but I can assure you the United States had no role in it whatsoever," Kirby said on CNN.

Kirby said the United States does not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike outside its borders, and does not endorse attacks on individual leaders. Ukraine has denied launching any drones on the Kremlin.

Russian claims of United States involved unfounded to US officials

It was still unclear what exactly occurred at the Kremlin and the United States is still assessing the situation, Kirby said in television interviews Thursday morning.

"We still don't really know what happened," he told MSNBC.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the United States was "undoubtedly" behind the alleged attack on Wednesday, without providing evidence.

"Peskov is just lying there, pure and simple," Kirby said.

Kirby added that Putin was "the aggressor" in Ukraine and could end conflict by withdrawing from Ukraine's territory he invaded in February 2022.

On CNN, Kirby also said he was not aware of any specific intelligence that Russia was targeting NATO's critical infrastructure systems.

NATO's intelligence chief warned on Wednesday that Russia may sabotage undersea cables to punish Western nations for supporting Ukraine, as the alliance boosts efforts to protect undersea infrastructure following Nord Stream attacks in September.

"It's something we've been mindful of and watching as best we can since almost the beginning of the war," Kirby said on CNN. "We're watching this very, very closely."



Tags Russia washington white house Russia-US drone Kremlin
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
4

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
5

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by