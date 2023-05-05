The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

European prosecutors question Lebanon finance minister over central bank governor fraud

According to the judicial source in Lebanon, European prosecutors questioned Khalil about his ties to the central bank and to Forry Associates.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 5, 2023 21:31
People walk near a clock tower at Parliament Square, in Beirut, Lebanon, March 26, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
People walk near a clock tower at Parliament Square, in Beirut, Lebanon, March 26, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

 European prosecutors on Friday questioned Lebanon's Finance Minister Youssef el-Khalil, a senior judicial source said, as part of their probe into whether the country's long-standing central bank governor embezzled hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds.

Governor Riad Salameh is being investigated alongside his brother Raja in Lebanon and in at least five European countries over allegedly taking more than $300 million from the central bank through commission fees on bond sales.

The two brothers deny any wrongdoing

A concrete border fence can be seen between Israel and Lebanon from its Israel's side near Shtula, northern Israel April 7, 2023. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) A concrete border fence can be seen between Israel and Lebanon from its Israel's side near Shtula, northern Israel April 7, 2023. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

According to the judicial source in Lebanon, European prosecutors questioned Khalil about his ties to the central bank and to Forry Associates, the company owned by Raja Salameh that took the commissions from bond sales.

European investigators landed in Beirut last week and have since questioned Raja Salameh, an assistant to the central bank governor named Marianne Howayek, and financial experts and auditors.

Khalil told European investigators that he had not heard of Forry, the source said. Khalil, who declined to comment, served as head of the central bank's financial operations department under Riad Salameh.

European investigators concluded their mission to Lebanon following Khalil's hearing, according to the source. It was not immediately clear if they were planning to return to Lebanon for further interrogations.

French prosecutors have informed Riad that they intend to press charges of fraud and aggravated money laundering during a planned hearing in France on May 16.

It remains unclear whether the central bank governor, whose latest term ends in July, will attend the hearing in Paris.



Tags Lebanon beirut embezzlement Bank
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
5

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by