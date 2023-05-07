The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russia's FSB says it foiled Ukrainian plan to attack airfield

FSB claims that a light aircraft containing a sabotage group was captured after flying in from Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 7, 2023 14:18
The FSB headquarters at Lubyanka Square (photo credit: NVO/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The FSB headquarters at Lubyanka Square
(photo credit: NVO/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Russian security forces have foiled an attempt by Ukrainian intelligence to attack a military airfield in central Russia with drones stuffed with explosives, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Sunday.

The FSB said in a statement on its website that the target of the attack was an A-50 radar detection plane at the Severnyy aerodrome in the Ivanovo region, some 700 km (435 miles) from the Ukrainian border. It said its agents had foiled the attack in collaboration with the interior ministry.

The pilot of a light aircraft and other members of what the FSB called a "sabotage group" were detained in Tula region after flying in from Ukraine, the statement said.

No independent verification of claims

Reuters was not able to independently verify the FSB's account.

Since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Moscow has repeatedly accused Kyiv of using drones to target Russian energy, logistics and military facilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, April 21, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI BABUSHKIN/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, April 21, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI BABUSHKIN/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Ukraine has denied being involved in attacks inside Russia, blaming them on Russian anti-government partisans or "false flag" operations orchestrated by Moscow itself.



Tags Russia ukraine Russian News Ukraine-Russia War
