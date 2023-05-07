The UAE became a dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), according to media in the UAE.

A memorandum of understanding had been signed between the countries at a meeting in Goa in India. The decision by the UAE can be seen to be part of a larger trend in the region of countries joining an organization that has heavy hitters such as Russia, China and India as part of its core group.

The SCO also includes Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

China, Russia make inroads in the Middle East, countries hedge bets on world order

This will be seen as another example of how China and Russia are making inroads in the Middle East and countries may be hedging between the US-led world order and a multipolar world that is championed by Russia, Pakistan, Iran, India, Turkey and others, which want to see the US and the West weakened and prefer foreign policies focused on Asia. Iran has also signed a memorandum to join the SCO. Other countries in the Middle East want to do more work with the SCO. These include Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and now the UAE.

It's important to note that while Iran joining the SCO represents a country under sanctions joining a China-Russia grouping that benefits Tehran, the decision by other states in the region appears to show how they are hedging regarding US policy. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt are all close partners of the US. Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt all have peace with Israel. Qatar is a major non-NATO ally of the US. Turkey is a member of NATO.

A view of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) media centre on the day of the foreign ministers' meeting, in Goa, India May 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS)

The Middle Eastern trend to become partners with the SCO is a recent trend. Turkey moved closer in 2012, but Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia only became dialogue partners last year and Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE also only sought the status last year. This means that there is a rapid trend emerging in the region that sees the SCO as important.

“Both organizations, led by China and Russia, are working to help the global transition from a unipolar world led by the USA to a multipolar world. That’s an attempt to reduce American preeminent global world, establish parallel organizations to World Bank and IMF, and de-dollarize the global market.” Robert Rabil

Robert Rabil, a professor of Political Science at Florida Atlantic University, noted that the trend of countries becoming partners of the SCO, or another grouping called BRICs, is important. “Both organizations, led by China and Russia, are working to help the global transition from a unipolar world led by the USA to a multipolar world. That’s an attempt to reduce American preeminent global world, establish parallel organizations to World Bank and IMF, and de-dollarize the global market.” He went on to note that “what’s happening is a recent indication to the reshaping of the new international order. Yet our foreign policy establishment, egged on by the mainstream media, is acting as nothing is happening and focusing on defeating Russia as a panacea to the spread of illiberal democracy.”

An article at Arab News last year likely reflects the thinking in the region on the SCO.

It noted that “established in 2001 as a successor to the Shanghai Five, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is the largest regional grouping in Eurasia, covering around 40% of the world’s population and 30% of global economic output. Owing to its impressive profile of security and economic cooperation, the SCO has gained enormous traction across Asia. No surprise that a number of countries from the Middle East and Southeast Asia are lining up to join as dialogue partners, observers and members.”

The article notes that the US has seen the bloc as hostile but the author claims that the grouping is merely part of the new regionalism of the developing world. He compares it to the GCC and ASEAN. “All are intergovernmental organizations with similar structures, defying the supranational mode of integration in the EU…The SCO also shares significant similarities with the GCC and ASEAN in terms of its origin and evolution. It was created to combat the three evils of terrorism, extremism and separatism. The GCC and ASEAN also came into being to address the security threat from Iran and communism, respectively. While regional security remains a common concern for both organizations, their real success lies in economic integration: GCC’s common market versus ASEAN’s economic community.”

The rise of SCO and other groupings like BRICs and CICA represents a shifting world order. Back in June 2019, I noted in a piece at The Jerusalem Post that summits of CICA and SCO in Central Asia, that year, were an illustration of how US influence was being challenged. At the time, Iran was seeking to play a larger role in these groupings.

Today, with Iran having signed a reconciliation agreement with the Saudis and many countries in the Middle East also repairing relations, the SCO has a larger potential role to play. For states that are left out of the grouping, like Israel, this will be a symbol of countries that hedge their bets and those that are firmly planted in the West.