The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Trump 'thinks he can get away with it,' rape accuser's lawyer says

"Donald Trump here is a witness against himself," E. Jean Carroll's lawyer said during closing arguments.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 8, 2023 18:58
Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll watches as a former U.S. president Donald Trump's video deposition is played in court during a civil trial where Carroll accuses the former US president in a civil lawsuit of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s (photo credit: REUTERS)
Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll watches as a former U.S. president Donald Trump's video deposition is played in court during a civil trial where Carroll accuses the former US president in a civil lawsuit of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A lawyer for E. Jean Carroll, the writer accusing Donald Trump of raping and later defaming her, told jurors on Monday that the former US president's own words about his treatment of women lent credibility to Carroll's case.

During closing arguments in a civil trial in Manhattan federal court the lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, reminded jurors of a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape they saw during the trial in which Trump bragged on a hot microphone about grabbing women "by the pussy" and that "when you're a star, they let you do it."

"He grabbed her, using his words, 'by the pussy,'" Kaplan said. "He thinks stars like him can get away with it. He thinks he can get away with it here."

Trump waived his right to testify at trial and opted not to present a defense, gambling that jurors will find that Carroll had failed to make a persuasive case. His lawyers were due to give their closing arguments later on Monday.

Has Trump attended any of the rape trial against him?

Trump has yet to attend the trial, which began on April 25, but told reporters in Ireland last Thursday that he "probably" would attend. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is not related to Carroll's lawyer, said he expected jurors to begin deliberating on Tuesday.

E. Jean Carroll, former U.S. President Donald Trump rape accuser, arrives at Manhattan Federal Court for the continuation of the civil case, in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS) E. Jean Carroll, former U.S. President Donald Trump rape accuser, arrives at Manhattan Federal Court for the continuation of the civil case, in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS)

Carroll, 79, filed her lawsuit last year against Trump, 76, claiming he raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996, and then defamed her by denying it happened. The former Elle magazine advice columnist is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021 and is the current front-runner for the Republican US presidential nomination in 2024, has said Carroll made up the allegation to drive sales of her 2019 memoir.

Her defamation claim concerns an October 2022 post on Trump's Truth Social platform in which he called her allegations a "complete con job" and "a Hoax and a lie." He has also said Carroll was "not my type."

Carroll said during three days of testimony and cross-examination that during the alleged attack, Trump slammed her against the wall, put his fingers into her vagina and then inserted his penis.

At trial her lawyers showed jurors a videotape of Trump giving a deposition in which he is shown a picture of him and Carroll together at an event. In the video Trump is seen mistaking Carroll for his former wife, Marla Maples.

"The truth is that E. Jean Carroll, a former cheerleader and Miss Indiana, was exactly Donald Trump's type," Kaplan, Carroll's lawyer, said during closing arguments. "Donald Trump here is a witness against himself."

Two of Carroll's longtime friends testified that she told them about the attack shortly after it occurred and said they believed her. Jurors also heard from two other women who said Trump sexually assaulted them in separate alleged incidents decades ago. Trump denies those claims as well.

In a video deposition played for the jury last Wednesday, Trump denied raping Carroll.

"It's the most ridiculous, disgusting story," Trump said in the video, hunched over a conference table as Carroll's lawyers presented documents to him. "It's just made up."



Tags rape court Donald Trump lawsuit
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by