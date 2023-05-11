The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Trump says he will pardon many involved in Jan. 6 attack

Trump declined to express regret for the deadly attack on the US Capitol when supporters sought to prevent Congress for ratifying the election result

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 11, 2023 03:57
ORMER US president Donald Trump departs last week from Trump Tower to give a deposition to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has sued Trump and his Trump Organization, in New York City. (photo credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)
ORMER US president Donald Trump departs last week from Trump Tower to give a deposition to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has sued Trump and his Trump Organization, in New York City.
(photo credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

Former President Donald Trump again refused to acknowledge that he lost the 2020 election and said he would pardon many supporters convicted for their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol in a contentious CNN town hall on Wednesday.

When asked by CNN host Kaitlan Collins whether he would acknowledge that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, the Republican Trump launched a tirade, reasserting false claims that the election was rigged against him.

"It was a horrible election," Trump said, eliciting applause from some in attendance at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, an early nominating state that could prove critical in his bid for a second White House term in 2024.

Trump maintaining the course

His standing firm on his false claims about the 2020 elections defied concerns of Republican Party officials that his dwelling on his loss could cost the party support among Republican voters who want to move on and focus on more pressing issues. Biden has said he will seek a second term in 2024.

Trump declined to express regret for the deadly attack on the US Capitol when supporters sought to prevent Congress for ratifying the election result, and he repeated his plan to pardon individuals involved if voters return him to the White House in 2024.

THE WIDOW of a Capitol Police officer cries at a congressional hearing this past June probing the Jan. 6 riots, in Washington. The book addresses the painful journey of widowhood. (credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters) THE WIDOW of a Capitol Police officer cries at a congressional hearing this past June probing the Jan. 6 riots, in Washington. The book addresses the painful journey of widowhood. (credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

"I am inclined to pardon many of them. I can't say for every single one because a couple of them probably they got out of control," Trump said.

Trump and Collins frequently interrupted each other with Collins challenging a number of the former president's false claims about the 2020 election and the attack on Jan. 6 which followed a speech he gave outside the White House that day.

"I've never spoken to a crowd as large as that, and that was because they thought the election was rigged. They were there with love in their heart. That was unbelievable, and it was a beautiful day."

The audience of New Hampshire Republicans and independent voters who plan to vote in the Republican primary were generally very supportive of Trump, giving him a standing ovation when he took to the stage.

Collins tried to fact-check Trump's assertions in real time, sometimes leading to the two talking over each other as Trump refused to back down.

About Tuesday's jury verdict that found Trump liable for sexually abusing magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defaming her, Trump again issued a denial.

Trump, who was absent throughout the two-week trial, was asked by an audience member what he had to say to voters who say it disqualifies him from being president.

"Well, there aren't too many of them because my poll numbers just came out. They went up.



Tags Elections United States Donald Trump Proud Boys
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by