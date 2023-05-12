The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian-installed officials say Ukraine missiles hit Luhansk city

Because the city lies far away from Ukrainian positions, the alleged strikes sparked speculation among analysts that Ukraine could have used a new missile with a longer range.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 12, 2023 21:38

Updated: MAY 12, 2023 21:40
A man walks past a residential building damaged in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Lysychansk, the city controlled by pro-Russian troops in the Luhansk region, Ukraine September 21, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
A man walks past a residential building damaged in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Lysychansk, the city controlled by pro-Russian troops in the Luhansk region, Ukraine September 21, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Russian-installed officials in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk on Friday accused Kyiv of firing missiles at an industrial complex in the region's main city, around 100 km (60 miles) behind the frontlines.

Videos posted on social media showed a large plume of thick black smoke billowing over Luhansk city from what authorities said was an industrial facility hit by two missiles fired by Ukraine.

Ukraine could have used a new missile

Because the city lies far away from Ukrainian positions, the alleged strikes sparked speculation among analysts that Ukraine could have used a new missile with a longer range.

Smoke rises over the remains of a building destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, June 17, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK/FILE PHOTO)Smoke rises over the remains of a building destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, June 17, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK/FILE PHOTO)

Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian-installed head of the region, which Russia proclaims as its territory, said the attack was carried out to disrupt the region's local Republic Day celebrations.

Reuters was unable to verify the claims. There was no immediate official reaction from Kyiv to the claimed strikes.

Ukraine's Suspilne Donbas television station reported explosions in the city, quoting residents, who said the blasts occurred in a central district near a factory.

Russian-installed authorities said early information showed there were no civilian casualties and they were investigating which type of weapon was used in the strike.

The city of Luhansk is deep in eastern Ukraine, around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the border with Russia and 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the frontlines of fighting. That puts it beyond the reach of most of the shorter-range missiles, such as the US-supplied HIMARS, that Ukraine has largely been using in the conflict so far.

Britain this week said it had delivered to Ukraine multiple longer-range cruise missiles, which can hit targets at 300 kilometers - the longest rockets that have been supplied to Ukraine by its Western partners.

The United States earlier this year said it would start providing Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB), GPS-guided "smart bombs" to Ukraine which have a range of around 150 kilometers.



Tags Russia ukraine missiles Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Islamic Jihad continues rocket volleys after IDF kills leaders

An operational Iron Dome battery is seen amid barrages of rockets on Israel's South during Operation Shield and Arrow, in Sderot, May 11, 2023
2

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
3

Idolatry: The Jewish version

DAVID KAHN, grand rabbi of the Toldos Aharon hassidic dynasty, lights a bonfire during Lag Ba’omer celebrations on Mount Meron in May 2019.
4

Rashida Tlaib's ‘Nakba Day’ event in US Capitol canceled after 'Post' report

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021.
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by