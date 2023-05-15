The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Cyprus says in talks with Israel over pipeline linking gas fields

"Our objective is low-cost electricity production ... so natural gas should come from the area," a politician said in energy plan discussions.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 15, 2023 19:56
Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen talk after a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus March 31, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Cyprus and Israel are in talks over the construction of a pipeline linking their offshore gas fields, Cyprus's energy minister said on Monday.

But George Papanastasiou appeared to play down prospects for an "EastMed" pipeline taking eastern Mediterranean gas to continental Europe, saying a shipping corridor could be set up instead from a hub in Cyprus to transport liquefied gas.

"Our objective is low-cost electricity production ... so natural gas should come from the area," Papanastasiou told journalists after briefing an opposition party on the energy plans of the new administration, elected in February.

Papanastasiou, who held senior posts in the oil and gas industry before his ministerial appointment this year, said Cyprus would host a workshop with industry stakeholders on May 29.

He said a liquefaction plant could take about 2.5 years to build, and a pipeline with Israel about 18 months.

A general view of the underwater archaeological park of the ancient port of Amathus in Limassol, Cyprus, July 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)A general view of the underwater archaeological park of the ancient port of Amathus in Limassol, Cyprus, July 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)

Pipeline to connect world regions

Plans for a 2,000-kilometer (1,243-mile) pipeline to take eastern Mediterranean gas to Europe have been under discussion for about a decade, and the project could potentially be part-funded by the European Union.

However, there was a setback in early 2022, when the US pulled its previous support, saying it was too expensive and would take too long to build.

"It will be a corridor, that will exist. Instead of a pipeline, it will be a connection between Israel and Europe which can be done through Cyprus," Papanastasiou said.

"It could be a virtual pipeline which would link through Cyprus to the rest of Europe in liquefied form," he added, saying liquefied gas could be dispatched from Cyprus to any market, including Asia.



