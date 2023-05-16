The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

From Ukraine to Israel: The importance of layered air defense - analysis

Integrated multi-layered air defenses are increasingly key to defending countries and cities. Both Israel and Ukraine are now showing this.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 16, 2023 14:53
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, Israel May 10, 2023 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, Israel May 10, 2023
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Kyiv came under a massive air attack overnight on Monday to Tuesday. Many described this as a unique and unprecedented wave of missile attacks. The BBC quoted one official as saying it was "exceptional in density."

One list of what was shot down claimed air defenders had downed six air-launched Kinzhal missiles, nine Kalibr cruise missiles, drones and Iskander missiles.  

The massive attack on Ukraine is a reminder of the importance of air defenses and the threat to Kyiv happens to come in the wake of Israeli air defenses also defending against more than 1,000 missiles fired from Gaza.

The importance of multi-layered air defenses

This is important because it shows how integrated multi-layered air defenses are increasingly key to defending countries and cities. Both Israel and Ukraine are now showing how these defenses can work in different arenas against different threats and scenarios. What that means is that while Israel faces certain types of rockets based mostly on Iranian designs, Ukraine faces Russian missiles and Iranian drones.  

The BBC noted that “the air raid alert sounded at around 02:30 local time (23:30 GMT Monday) and was lifted two hours later in the eighth attack to hit the capital this month. An unusually high number of loud explosions was heard in the city center, as authorities told residents in online messages that air defense had been activated.” 

The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY) The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Ukraine’s air defenses have improved over the last year and the country has become expert at confronting the types of threats Russia is throwing at Ukraine. This includes downing Iranian-made drones that Russia continues to try to acquire. It also includes stopping Russian missile threats. Ukraine now has the US-made Patriot system, a medium-range air defense system; as well as the German IRIS-T and Gepard air defenses. 

Journalists covering Ukraine noted the long night of air defense activity. Euan MacDonald tweeted overnight, “air alert over entire Ukraine. Here in western Kyiv, there has just been a long, rolling sound like thunder, but lasting much longer. I saw several bright objects rising into the night sky from my window, and now several far-off explosions - air defenses at work.”

Journalist Oliver Carroll wrote that Kyiv military authorities had said there was a “nighttime attack involved cruise and likely ballistic missiles…the max number of missiles in the shortest time.”

FT Correspondent Christopher Miller noted “building-shaking explosions over central Kyiv. Ukraine’s air defense working hard. We’ve been under air raid alert for 45 minutes.” 

The large volume of fire led some to suggest that the target of some of Russia’s attacks might have been the air defense systems themselves. It’s possible Russia wants to see how its missiles perform against an integrated defense that includes US and German-made systems.

As time goes on Ukraine’s systems improve and become more integrated and the learning curve accelerates, while it doesn’t appear time is on Moscow’s side in this regard. Russia doesn’t have new missiles or new drones apparently. All it can do is try new methods or using different types of missiles.  

According to a recent article at the Associated Press, “The White House on Monday said Russia is looking to buy additional advanced attack drones from Iran for use in its war against Ukraine after using up most of the 400 drones it had previously purchased from Tehran. The Biden administration last year publicized satellite imagery and intelligence findings that it said indicated Iran sold hundreds of attack drones to Russia. And for months, officials have said the United States believed Iran was considering selling hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia, but Washington did not have evidence a deal was consummated.”

This illustrates how Russia is using Iranian drones increasingly and they are also mostly being shot down. The drones are used to terrorize civilians, much like Gaza-based Iranian-backed groups seek to terrorize Israel. As such the drones pose a regional and global threat; along with the missiles. It is also a threat that can be confronted. Ukraine now has the means to confront these threats.

In the past, there was some suggestion in media reports that the Iron Dome air defense system, which was built by Israel’s Rafael and whose interceptors are now built with Raytheon, could be requested by Ukraine.  

What matters today regarding Ukraine’s air defenses is analyzing how they are performing and stacking up against the Russian threat.

The latest massive attack on Kyiv illustrates how Moscow apparently thinks it can try to overwhelm these systems by throwing different munitions at them, including the air-launched “hypersonic” Kinzhal missiles, and other types of missiles and drones. Previously, a Kinzhal launched by a Mig-31 was downed by a Patriot in early May.

Similarly, Iran has boasted of using different types of weapons against Israel, including drones, and also encouraging Palestinian Islamic Jihad to use the Badr and Buraq missiles that are based on Iranian designs, apparently. Iran’s media is also focused on Israel’s recent use of David’s Sling to down PIJ missiles during Operation Shield and Arrow



Tags Russia ukraine Iron Dome israeli air defence system Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War Hypersonic weapons
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
3

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
4

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
5

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by