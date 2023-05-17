Russia, Ukraine fight on information front about 'hypersonic' missiles

The Russian and Ukrainian defense ministries clashed on the information front on Wednesday over Ukrainian claims that their forces downed Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles and Russian claims that the "hypersonic" missile destroyed an American-made Patriot anti-air system.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Air Force claimed that air defenses had downed six Kh-47M2 Kinzhal quasi-ballistic missiles fired at Kyiv. This followed the Pentagon's confirmation that the weapon had been downed for the first time in combat by a Patriot battery on May 4.

"What we know: 7 super 'undownable' 'no analogues' hypersonic air-launched ballistic Kinzhal missiles are launched at Kyiv," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry wrote on Wednesday. "Result: All 7 are shot down. Question: What will these 'undownable' Kinzhals be called from now on?"

Russian defense minister: We did not launch as many Kiznals as Kyiv claims

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told RIA Novosti on Wednesday that the claims didn't correspond to reality, as the Russian military didn't launch as many Kinzhals as Kyiv claimed, and Ukraine often made mistakes with the type of missiles that they did shoot down.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting with President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, October 28, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL METZEL/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The UK Defense Ministry also claimed on Wednesday that Ukraine had "achieved the first ever shoot-down of a Killjoy (Kinzhal) air-launched ballistic missile," and noted that the "apparent vulnerability of Killjoy is likely a surprise and an embarrassment for Russia: Russian President Vladimir Putin has touted the system as undefeatable."

Russian officials have touted the Kinzhal missile as being unstoppable by western air defenses due to its maneuverability and hypersonic speeds. However NATO and US reports on hypersonic weapons say that the Kinzhal is not a true hypersonic weapon, and is only included in discussions on the subject due their similarities with the weapons.

Following the first downing of a Kinzhal, the UK Defense Ministry said "Russia has prioritized attempting to neutralize Ukraine’s improved air defense capabilities, but in the process has likely lost several more Killjoy."

However, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it had been successful in targeting Ukrainian air defenses and weapon storage facilities on Tuesday.

"A high-precision strike by a hypersonic missile system 'Kinzhal' in the city of Kyiv hit a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system," the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday morning.

Ukraine mocks Russian claims of a strike in Kyiv

The success of the strike was denied by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, which issued a mocking statement on Twitter.

"The defense ministry's press service is more powerful than most countries' armies," wrote the Ukrainian ministry. "Russia doesn’t even need an army to conquer the entire world; its state media and MoD spokesperson [Igor] Konashenkov are more than adequate."

The Russian military also claimed to have downed several types of Ukrainian missiles on Tuesday, including seven Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles. The Storm Shadows were provided by the United Kingdom and were the first long-range cruise missiles donated to Ukraine.