Is Iran focused on Russia’s war on Ukrainian air-defense? - analysis

This week Russia launched repeated attacks on Kyiv. In one of the attacks earlier this week a US-supplied Patriot air defense system was apparently damaged. A US official told CNN that it was likely damaged as a result of the Russian barrage on Tuesday morning.

Iran has long experience with US-made Patriots due to Iranian backing of the Houthis in Yemen. The Houthis also targeted Patriot batteries and during that conflict reports emerged Saudi Arabia running low on interceptors. Iran apparently hoped it could leverage the Houthis to use drones and missiles to see if the Patriot systems could be overwhelmed or if cheap drones could take out their radars.

An air defense system generally consists of come kind of hard-kill interceptor, such as missiles. It may also contain guns or have electronic warfare and other devices. Air defense systems also have a radar. The radar use waves of energy to reflect off targets and this can be used to detect the aircraft and then help a missile find or target it. For many years countries have developed ways to suppress enemy air defenses, a mission known as SEAD. This can be done by using systems like the US used historically, such as the AGM-45 Shrike, an anti-radiation missile that targets radar. Radar waves can be detected by the SEAD mission, such that air defenses can be vulnerable. There are other ways to destroy stationary air defenses, you can simply locate them and send missiles or drones to attack the area. When air defenses are mobile, drones and other means can be used to provide near real-time deals on their whereabouts.

An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 8, 2023. (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

The overall point is that while Ukraine has received a number of western air defenses, Russia likely wants to try to test its missiles against these systems, such as the air launched “hypersonic” Kinzhal missile and also Kalibr cruise missiles and Iranian-supplied drones. Iran is paying close attention. This is because Iran also pays close attention to Israeli air defense systems. Israel developed the Iron Dome and deployed it more than a decade ago. It has intercepted thousands of rockets, many designed with Iranian assistance by PIJ and Hamas terror groups. Iran also was interested in Israel’s use of David’s Sling which was used successfully during the recent clashes with PIJ in Gaza last week. David’s Sling was jointly developed with the US and in the US Israel’s Rafael, which makes David’s Sling, partners with Raytheon. Raytheon makes the Patriot system which is in use by around 18 countries. David’s Sling uses the Stunner interceptor and the SkyCeptor variant. SkyCeptor can be used with Patriot batteries.

For Iran therefore there is an interest here

Iran wants to see how Russia performed against the Patriots in Kyiv. Iran may want this knowledge to see how it can target Israel’s air defenses. Iran believes Israel’s Iron Dome has been overwhelmed in recent conflicts and has failed on occasion, according to claims made at Iranian pro-regime media. Iran’s Tasnim media has argued that the Patriot system may have failed to intercept missiles in Ukraine and that it was damaged. Iran even claims this harmed Raytheon’s stock price. This shows a keen interest by Tehran in what Russia is doing in Ukraine. At the same time Ukraine also appears sensitive to claims about the Patriot being damaged. According to Howard Altman’s recent article at The Drive “as Ukraine works to repair a US-made MIM-104 Patriot air defense system damaged during a Russian missile barrage, authorities there are cracking down on social media users who posted imagery of air defense batteries in operation.”

Russia continues its large barrages on Kyiv. According to Rob Lee overnight between Thursday and Friday “the Ukrainian Air Force says Russia fired 6 Kalibr, 21 Kh-101/Kh-555, and 2 Iskander missiles (9M728), as well as 2 Shahed/ Geran-2 drones and two ISR UAVs over night. They claim they shot down all but one Kh-101/Kh-555.”

The reports of Russia trying to defeat US-supplied air defenses comes amid other important moves taking place. A report at Axios suggests the US wants to push for an Israel-Saudi normalization deal. Another report at Axios also suggested the US has offered joint training with Israel regarding Iran, although it was not clear how this goes beyond existing joint training. The Alma Research and Education Center has also released a new video on an “underground UAV base carved into the mountains around Shiraz threatens the entire Middle East at any given moment.” Another tweet from the organization points to possible threats near the Golan.

The overall picture is something like this. In 2015 Iran began to help arm the Houthis and encourage them to try to overwhelm US-supplied Patriot air defenses in Saudi Arabia; and also to attack the air defenses themselves. Iran shifted in 2021 to encourage Hamas to try to overwhelm Iron Dome. Iran began sending kamikaze drones to Russia and Russia used the drones against Ukraine in 2022. Russia tried to destroy US-supplied Patriot air defenses in mid-May 2023. Iran tried to overwhelm Iron Dome using Palestinian Islamic Jihad and watched closely as Israel used its David’s Sling to successfully intercept missiles fired from Gaza. Iran wants to unify the “fronts” of Palestinian and other militias groups to threaten Israel, including long range drone threats and use of PGMs. Iran has already used cruise missiles and drones at Abqaiq in 2019 to penetrate Saudi Arabia’s air defenses. Iran and Russia are both keenly interested in defeating US-designed air defenses, and in Iran’s case it wants to figure out how to outfox Israel’s air defenses.