Australian doctor freed by al Qaeda after 7 years in captivity

The doctor and his wife were seized in January 2016 from Djibo, near Burkina Faso's border with Mali, where they have operated a 120-bed clinic for more than 40 years.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 19, 2023 02:55
FILE PHOTO: Soldiers from Burkina Faso patrol on the road of Gorgadji in the Sahel area of Burkina Faso, March 3, 2019. (photo credit: LUC GNAGO/REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soldiers from Burkina Faso patrol on the road of Gorgadji in the Sahel area of Burkina Faso, March 3, 2019.
(photo credit: LUC GNAGO/REUTERS)

An Australian doctor held captive by al Qaeda-linked extremists for more than seven years in West Africa has been released, the Australian government said on Friday.

Dr Kenneth Elliott, 88, is safe and well, and had been reunited with his wife, Jocelyn, and their children, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

When were the couple seized?

The couple were seized in January 2016 from Djibo, near Burkina Faso's border with Mali, where they have operated a 120-bed clinic for more than 40 years.

A man reads newspaper headlines that talk about the al Qaeda attack on the Splendid Hotel and Cappuccino that killed at least 28 people from at least seven countries in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. (credit: JOE PENNEY/ REUTERS)A man reads newspaper headlines that talk about the al Qaeda attack on the Splendid Hotel and Cappuccino that killed at least 28 people from at least seven countries in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. (credit: JOE PENNEY/ REUTERS)

Jocelyn Elliott was freed after three weeks. Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb then said it had kidnapped the couple and would release the woman unconditionally because of public pressure and guidance from leaders not to involve women in war.

"At 88 years of age, and after many years away from home, Dr Elliott now needs time and privacy to rest and rebuild strength. We thank you for your understanding and sympathy," his family said in a statement.



