The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia: US investigations into election interference 'Russophobic' and 'Hysterical'

Russia has presented a lengthy document that it claims disproves allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 20, 2023 21:37
A 'Vote Here' sign is seen at a precinct the day before Michigan Democrats and Republicans choose their nominees to contest November's congressional elections, which will determine which party controls US House of Representatives for next two years, in Birmingham, Michigan, US August 1, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/EMILY ELCONIN)
A 'Vote Here' sign is seen at a precinct the day before Michigan Democrats and Republicans choose their nominees to contest November's congressional elections, which will determine which party controls US House of Representatives for next two years, in Birmingham, Michigan, US August 1, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EMILY ELCONIN)

The Russian Foreign Ministry has claimed that American fears of Russian interference in the 2016 election are nothing more than Russophobia, publishing the claims in a dossier released on Saturday.

The 120-page dossier contains a timeline of events starting in 2016 with the hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and ending in 2019 with Attorney General William Barr's report to Congress. 

The dossier lists numerous incidents of "Russophobia" by American media and provides counter-evidence to dispute the claims made by American media, calling the reports "hysteria" and "spy mania".

In countering the accusations of election interference, the document, overseen by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, points to alleged internal interference in the Democratic primaries from inside the party. 

"There are solid facts showing that the Democratic Party violated the law when illegal methods were used to force Bernie Sanders to quit the race," writes Lavrov. "Everyone has forgotten about this, talking about Russia all the time rather than about what is happening in the United States."

The final section of the dossier fact-checks claims about Russian interference providing what it claims is a clear disputation of American claims, with the foreign ministry writing: "There a priori could be no other conclusion than that there was no 'collusion.'" 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov chairs a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on ''The Middle East, including the Palestinian question'' at UN headquarters in New York City, US April 25, 2023 (credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov chairs a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on ''The Middle East, including the Palestinian question'' at UN headquarters in New York City, US April 25, 2023 (credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

Russia places blame at feet of Washington 'elites'

In a Telegram message on the official Russian Foreign Ministry account, Russia blames the "Washington political elites" for the election interference "fairytale."

"The 300-page report once again confirms that the recent high-profile topic of 'ties' between the former president of the United States and Moscow is nothing more than a fruit of the rampant imagination of local politicians who have tried to play the 'Russia card' for domestic political purposes the topic," reads the Telegram statement.

According to Russia's foreign ministry, the same people who were behind the move to paint Russia as guilty of election fraud also had a second goal - " to anchor the Russophobic focus of Washington’s foreign policy." 

"Numerous sanctions against our country, expulsions of diplomats and seizure of Russia's diplomatic property are the products of that bacchanalia, which has been among the factors that have led to the collapse of bilateral relations," the foreign ministry wrote. "It is worth noting that amidst this furious anti-Russia campaign, no evidence of our influence on the outcome of the elections has ever been presented. "

Bacchanalia were festivals of the Roman god of wine Bacchus and were often highly frenzied and debauched. according to contemporary writers, modern usages of the word imply any uninhibited or drunken revelry.

"American elites like to say that they can walk and chew gum at the same time," Russia concluded. "It doesn’t hurt to think about where you go and the possible effects of your steps."



Tags Elections United States Russia sergei lavrov Donald Trump Russia-US election interference
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
3

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
4

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by