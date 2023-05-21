The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukraine's Zelensky appears to confirm loss of Bakhmut

Russia claimed on Saturday to have fully captured the smashed eastern Ukrainian city.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 21, 2023 09:41
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits Ukrainian service members at their position in the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 20, 2022. (photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits Ukrainian service members at their position in the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 20, 2022.
(photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to confirm the loss of the city of Bakhmut to Russia on Sunday when asked if it remained in Kyiv's control.

"I think no," he said ahead of a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Japan. "For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts."

Russia claimed on Saturday to have fully captured the smashed eastern Ukrainian city, which if true would mark an end to the longest and bloodiest battle of the 15-month war.

"It is a tragedy," Zelensky said. "There is nothing [like] this place."

The assault on the largely leveled city was led by troops from the Wagner Group of mercenaries, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said earlier in the day that his troops had finally pushed the Ukrainians out of the last built-up area inside the city.

Kyiv had previously denied Prigozhin's claim.



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War Wagner Group Bakhmut
