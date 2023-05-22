The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russia launches overnight air attack on Ukraine's Dnipro - governor

"Thanks to the defense forces, we withstood the attack. Details will come in due time," the governor Serhiy Lysak, said on his Telegram messaging app, referring to Russian forces as "terrorists."

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 22, 2023 06:21
Paramedic Ruslan (26), volunteer with Hospitallers supports an Ukrainian servicemen who was injured in Bakhmut, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, during their evacuation in an intensive care unit bus between Bakhmut towards a hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine, April 11, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)
Russia launched an overnight air attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, officials said early on Monday, with media reporting a series of blasts.

It was not immediately known whether the blasts were air defense systems destroying their targets or Russian missiles or drones hitting their targets but the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, of which Dnipro is the administrative center, praised defenders.

Officials response to the air attack by Russia

RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that some 15 blasts were heard in Dnipro during more than 90 minutes of air raid alerts.

Satellite image shows the Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River near Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine, October 18, 2022 (credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Satellite image shows the Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River near Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine, October 18, 2022 (credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

With a Ukrainian counteroffensive looming, Russia has resumed missile and drone strikes this month after a near two-month lull. Waves of attacks now come several times a week, the most intense of the war.



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
