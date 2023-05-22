The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukrainian military intelligence: Russian groups behind Belgorod incursion

Yusov said the Belgorod operation would create a "security zone" to protect Ukrainians from cross-border attacks by Russia.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 22, 2023 16:14

Updated: MAY 22, 2023 16:21
Ukraine's military intelligence service blamed an armed operation in Russia's Belgorod region on Monday on "opposition-minded Russian citizens" from two paramilitary groups, Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske said.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a Ukrainian army "sabotage group" had entered Russian territory in the Graivoron district, which borders Ukraine.

Hromadske quoted military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov as saying the Freedom of Russia Legion and Russian Volunteer Corps were responsible for the incursion. It did not make clear whether he provided any evidence for the assertion.

"Responsibility for these events was taken by citizens of (Russia), particularly the RDK and the 'Freedom of Russia' Legion," he said, using the acronym for the Russian Volunteer Corps.

"I think we all can only welcome the decisive actions of opposition-minded Russian citizens, who are ready for an armed struggle against the criminal regime of (President) Vladimir Putin."

A view shows a street in central Belgorod, Russia August 10, 2021. (credit: REUTERS) A view shows a street in central Belgorod, Russia August 10, 2021. (credit: REUTERS)

Yusov said the Belgorod operation would create a "security zone" to protect Ukrainians from cross-border attacks by Russia.

Zelensky aide says Ukraine has nothing to do with Belgorod events

A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv had nothing to do with an armed operation in Russia's Belgorod region on Monday.

"Ukraine is watching the events in the Belgorod region of Russia with interest and studying the situation, but it has nothing to do with it," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. "As you know, tanks are sold at any Russian military store, and underground guerrilla groups are composed of Russian citizens."



Ukraine-Russia Headline Putin Headline Ukraine-Russia War
