Russia seeks to extend US reporter's detention by three months, US demands release

Gershkovich is the first US journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 23, 2023 18:14

Updated: MAY 23, 2023 18:20
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in March while on a reporting trip and charged with espionage, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia April 18, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Investigators from Russia's FSB security service have applied to keep Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested in March on espionage charges, in custody for another three months, Russia's state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing the court.

The FSB arrested Gershkovich, a US citizen, on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on charges that carry a possible 20-year prison sentence. It accused him of collecting state secrets about the military-industrial complex.

TASS said a remand hearing was underway at Moscow's Lefortovo court. Gershkovich is currently remanded in pre-trial detention until May 29. A reporter for the American news network CNN tweeted that Gershkovich's parents were at court for the hearing.

: Reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich appears in this handout picture taken in Moscow, Russia, 2019. (credit: The Moscow Times/Handout via REUTERS): Reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich appears in this handout picture taken in Moscow, Russia, 2019. (credit: The Moscow Times/Handout via REUTERS)

Wrongful detainment, President Biden says

Gershkovich and the Journal both deny the espionage charges, which US President Joe Biden called illegal, and the United States has officially deemed him "wrongfully detained."

The Kremlin has said Gershkovich, the first US journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War, was caught "red-handed."

The US quickly called for his immediate release. 

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with CNN that Gershkovich should not be detained and his imprisonment should not be extended.



