The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Three die, more missing after migrant boat capsizes off Greek island

Two men, a Syrian and a Palestinian, were rescued, and according to their accounts a total of 17 people were on board the boat, a coast guard official said.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 26, 2023 11:21
Aerial view shows the M/V BASILIS L merchant ship, which was ordered to help with rescue efforts of the migrant boat, in the absence of patrol boats from both Italy and Libya, which was en route from Libya in the central Mediterranean Sea March 11, 2023 (photo credit: Christian Ghodes/Sea-Watch.org/Handout via REUTERS )
Aerial view shows the M/V BASILIS L merchant ship, which was ordered to help with rescue efforts of the migrant boat, in the absence of patrol boats from both Italy and Libya, which was en route from Libya in the central Mediterranean Sea March 11, 2023
(photo credit: Christian Ghodes/Sea-Watch.org/Handout via REUTERS )

Three people drowned and at least 12 were believed to be missing in a migrant shipwreck off the island of Mykonos, the Greek coast guard said on Friday.

The bodies of two women and a man were found during a search effort that began in the early hours of Friday after a boat capsized in the Aegean Sea off Mykonos, the coast guard said.

Two men, a Syrian and a Palestinian, were rescued, and according to their accounts a total of 17 people were on board the boat, a coast guard official said.

Four coast guard vessels and three helicopters have fanned out in a search and rescue mission, the official added.

A boat that was carrying immigrants is seen in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, March 30, 2018. Picture taken March 30, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/Hani Amara) A boat that was carrying immigrants is seen in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, March 30, 2018. Picture taken March 30, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/Hani Amara)

A European entry point for migrants

Greece has long been one of the main entry points into the European Union for refugees and migrants from Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Most cross on inflatable boats from Turkey to outlying Greek islands, a short but perilous journey during which thousands have died.



Tags mediterranean sea migrants greece Ship death
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

White supremacists sentenced for plan to attack US electric substations

An electrical substation.
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by