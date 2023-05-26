The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Manhattan DA must hand over documents to JPMorgan for lawsuit over Epstein ties

JPMorgan is being sued by a woman who said she was abused by Epstein, and accused the largest US bank of enabling his sex trafficking by keeping him as a client from 1998 to 2013.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 26, 2023 19:23

Updated: MAY 26, 2023 19:25
US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. (photo credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS)
US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019.
(photo credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS)

The Manhattan District Attorney's office must give JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N documents relevant to a lawsuit against the bank over its ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a US judge ruled on Friday.

US District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said the privileges and statutes invoked by the office of District Attorney Alvin Bragg did not apply to documents sought.

Spokespeople for Bragg and JPMorgan declined to comment.

JPMorgan is being sued by a woman who said she was abused by Epstein, and accused the largest US bank of enabling his sex trafficking by keeping him as a client from 1998 to 2013, the last five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

JPMorgan Chase Bank is seen in New York City, US, March 21, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS/FILE PHOTO) JPMorgan Chase Bank is seen in New York City, US, March 21, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS/FILE PHOTO)

The New York-based bank in turn sued former senior executive Jes Staley, who was friendly with Epstein, with allegations that he concealed what he knew about his crimes.

Staley has expressed regret for befriending Epstein, but denied any knowledge of his offenses

On March 7, JPMorgan subpoenaed the Manhattan DA's office for statements made by the woman, known as Jane Doe, or by people who identified Staley as a witness to or perpetrator of a sex crime.

Staley's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The DA's office has said it could avoid the subpoena because of several legal privileges, and New York state laws guaranteeing grand jury secrecy.

Later on Friday, Rakoff has scheduled a hearing over whether or not to certify Epstein's victims as a class, which would allow them to sue JPMorgan jointly.

Epstein died in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. New York City's medical examiner called the death a suicide.



Tags new york lawsuit Jeffrey Epstein JPMorgan Chase International
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

White supremacists sentenced for plan to attack US electric substations

An electrical substation.
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by