NATO urges Kosovo to de-escalate tension with Serbia

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 27, 2023 13:06

Updated: MAY 27, 2023 13:46
A member of Kosovo special police forces guards the municipal offices in Zvecan after ethnic Serb protestors tried to prevent a newly-elected ethnic Albanian mayor from entering the office in Zvecan, Kosovo, May 27, 2023 (photo credit: OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI/REUTERS)
NATO on Saturday urged Kosovo to dial down tensions with Serbia, a day after its government forcibly accessed municipal buildings to install mayors in ethnic Serb areas in the north of the country.

The resulting clashes on Friday between Kosovan police and protesters opposed to the ethnic Albanian mayors prompted Serbia to put its army on full combat alert and to move units closer to the border.

"We urge the institutions in Kosovo to de-escalate immediately & call on all parties to resolve the situation through dialog," said Oana Lungescu, a spokeswoman for the transatlantic military alliance, in a Twitter post.

She said KFOR, the 3,800-strong NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, would remain vigilant.

A man walks past a burning police car, during clashes between Kosovo police and ethnic Serb protesters, who tried to prevent a newly-elected ethnic Albanian mayor from entering his office, in the town of Zvecan, Kosovo, May 26, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Miodrag Draskic)A man walks past a burning police car, during clashes between Kosovo police and ethnic Serb protesters, who tried to prevent a newly-elected ethnic Albanian mayor from entering his office, in the town of Zvecan, Kosovo, May 26, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Miodrag Draskic)

Context to the rising tensions between Serbs and Kosovo

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti defended police actions in escorting the new mayors the previous day.

"It is the right of those elected in democratic elections to assume office without threats or intimidation. It is also the right of citizens to be served by those elected officials," Kurti said on Twitter on Saturday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday criticized Kurti's government for its actions in the north, saying they "unnecessarily escalated tensions, (were) undermining our efforts to help normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia and will have consequences for our bilateral relations with Kosovo."

Almost a decade after the end of a war there, Serbs in Kosovo's northern region do not accept Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia and still see Belgrade as their capital.

Ethnic Albanians form more than 90% of the population in Kosovo, with Serbs only the majority in the northern region.



