Chinese influencer dies in social media binge-drinking challenge

A social media influencer in China died earlier in May after drinking several bottles of Chinese vodka Baiju as part of a live stream challenge on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

The 34-year-old influencer known as Sanqiange was found deceased 12 hours after taking part in a PK challenge, a new social media trend in which influencers compete with each other - the winner receives prizes from their viewers while the loser faces a punishment.

The contest began at 1 a.m. on May 16 and over the course of the live stream, Sanqiange drank four bottles of Baiju. A video of the live stream went viral on Chinese social media but it has since been removed.

In the video, Sanqiange could be seen seated with several bottles in front of him, consuming one after the other without stopping.

Chinese influencer's friend: It is so sad that Sanqiange died alone

One of the social media influencer's friends, identified as Zhao, told Shangyou News that he saw Sanqiange drink three full bottles before starting on a fourth.

Illustrative image of a hangover. (credit: RAWPIXEL)

“He had a wonderful personality. He was very sincere and gentle,” Zhao said. "It is very sad that he died alone."

"It is very sad that he died alone." Zhao, a friend of Sanqiange's

Zhao further told the Chinese media outlet that Sanqiange had begun live-streaming after a failed business venture.

Sanqiange specialized in live drinking competitions, Zhao explained, adding that he live-streamed from a room in a friend's home, which was provided for him after he received noise complaints from neighbors.

When his friend returned home at 1 p.m., he found Sanqiange unconscious at the desk where he had live-streamed the drinking competition. Over 100 viewers tuned in to watch his last challenge, however, none raised any concerns about his welfare.

A growing concern in China over social media influencers

China's cyberspace regulator deleted over a million social media posts as part of a two-month probe in the most-populous country into alleged misinformation in a bid to "clean" its cyberspace and make it easier for authorities to control.