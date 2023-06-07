The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian forces repeatedly shell ammonia pipeline in Ukraine's Kharkiv region -governor

The ammonia pipeline, the world's longest, stretches about 2,470 kilometers (1,534 miles) from Russia's Togliatti on the Volga River to three Black Sea ports.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 02:15
A still image from video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be the Ukrainian uncrewed speedboat attacking the Russian warship Ivan Khurs in the Black Sea near the Bosphorus strait, in this image taken from handout footage released May 24, 2023. (photo credit: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)
A still image from video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be the Ukrainian uncrewed speedboat attacking the Russian warship Ivan Khurs in the Black Sea near the Bosphorus strait, in this image taken from handout footage released May 24, 2023.
(photo credit: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

Russian forces repeatedly fired at an ammonia pipeline in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, a local governor said on Tuesday, a conduit potentially crucial for the extension of a deal allowing the safe export of grains and fertilizers from Black Sea ports.

The extension next month of the Black Sea Grain initiative, a pact struck in July 2022 to help tackle a global food crises, could hinge on the reopening of the pipeline.

The ammonia pipeline, the world's longest, stretches about 2,470 kilometers (1,534 miles) from Russia's Togliatti on the Volga River to three Black Sea ports. It has been shut down since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Leakage from the Ammonia pipeline

There was no recorded leakage from the late Tuesday shelling that hit the pipeline near the village of Masiutivka and an overnight shelling near the village of Zapadne, said Oleh Sinehubov, the governor of Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014. Russian servicemen and sailors will conduct a parade to mark Victory Day on May 9, according to local media. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS) Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014. Russian servicemen and sailors will conduct a parade to mark Victory Day on May 9, according to local media. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

"There is no threat to people's lives and health," Sinehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by