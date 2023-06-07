The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel’s Foreign Minister in South Korea compares Iran and North Korea

Israel would not allow Iran to become a second North Korea and noted that Israel and South Korea share many similarities diplomatically.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 14:11
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is seen with his Korean counterpart Park Jin in Seoul, June 7, 2023 (photo credit: SHLOMO AMSALEM/FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is seen with his Korean counterpart Park Jin in Seoul, June 7, 2023
(photo credit: SHLOMO AMSALEM/FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen travelled to South Korea on Wednesday after completing his historic trip to the Philippines this week. He met with his Korean counterpart Foreign Minister Park Jin, in Seoul, Wednesday. The visit is aimed at strengthening cooperation in the face of similar security challenges and deepening ties in East Asia, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted in a statement.

Cohen said the world should learn from the experience of North Korea, which has developed nuclear weapons, and stop the Iranian nuclear program. 

Cohen is the first Israeli foreign minister to visit in 11 years and he is discussing bilateral ties and also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-Yang according to the Korea Times. This will involve technological cooperation in biohealth, robotics and smart mobility. Cohen is promoting joint technological and security developments, Israel says.

A new partnership tripartite fund is also being established between Israel, the UAE and South Korea. The idea for a Israel-South Korea-UAE partnership has been floated over the past year via articles in Gulf News and the ‘Post’ and now appears to be coming to fruition. Israel and South Korea are also building on a previously signed free trade agreement. There was a business seminar at the Israeli embassy as well during the visit, the Korean Herald noted.   

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is seen with his Korean counterpart Park Jin in Seoul, June 7, 2023 (credit: SHLOMO AMSALEM/FOREIGN MINISTRY)

North Korea's threat to South Korea and the world isn't unlike Iran's

Cohen compared Iran and North Korea in comments in South Korea. He said Israel would not allow Iran to become a second North Korea and noted that Israel and South Korea share many similarities historically and politically, and in the realm of security and economics. “The two countries are world leaders in investment in research and development and we jointly promote collaborations that will lead to joint technological and security developments,” the foreign minister said. 

Trade has grown with Korea in the last years, an increase of some twenty percent between 2021 to 2022 to a value of $3.3 billion. The free trade deal is expected to increase this trade, the Ministry’s statement said. Cohen also congratulated Korea on its election to the temporary seat in the Security Council for the years 2024-2025. 

Israel Aerospace Industries is also participating in MADEX 2023, the International Maritime Defense Exhibition in South Korea. IAI says it is showcasing its naval combat suite, electronic warfare systems, loitering munitions, radars and naval platforms. The company said in a statement that it is “pleased to announce its participation in the MADEX International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition in Busan, South Korea from June 7-9.

IAI will present a diverse range of battle-proven naval and maritime products, reaffirming its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the defense sector.” It said that those who attend will be able to “witness IAI’s technological prowess firsthand. One of the highlights will be the unveiling of its Naval Combat Suite, including the Barak air defense system, which has recently carried out a successful engagement of a sea-skimming missile.” 



Tags diplomacy north korea south korea israel world news South Korea
