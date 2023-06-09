The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Hungary receives Ukrainian POWs from Russia, Ukraine says not informed

The POWs were from the western part of Ukraine that borders Hungary, according to both the Russian Orthodox Church.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 9, 2023 17:35

Updated: JUNE 9, 2023 17:37
Relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) attend a rally demanding to speed up their release from a Russian captivity, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at the Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine October 1, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
Relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) attend a rally demanding to speed up their release from a Russian captivity, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at the Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine October 1, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Hungary said on Friday it had received a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia, a release that Ukraine welcomed while expressing concern that it had not been informed.

The POWs were from the western part of Ukraine that borders Hungary, according to both the Russian Orthodox Church, which said it had assisted in the release, and Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen.

"This is my human and patriotic duty.". we have brought back from Moscow 11 prisoners of war from Transcarpathia," a post on Semjen's official Facebook page said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has long supported the Russian Orthodox Church in Hungary, and blocked proposals from other EU members for sanctions against the Church's overall leader Patriarch Kirill.

A statement posted on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church's Moscow Patriarchate late on Thursday said that "at the request of the Hungarian side, a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war of Transcarpathian origin who participated in the hostilities was transferred to Hungary."

Asked for comment early on Friday, a Hungarian government spokesman told Reuters the statement was "fake news." Later on the spokesman was not reachable for comment.

It was not clear what had caused the apparent confusion within the Hungarian government

Relatives and supporters of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) from of the Azov regiment attend a performance named ''Azov regiment Christmas in captivity'' demanding to speed up their release from a Russian captivity, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at the Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine Decemb (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS) Relatives and supporters of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) from of the Azov regiment attend a performance named ''Azov regiment Christmas in captivity'' demanding to speed up their release from a Russian captivity, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at the Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine Decemb (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

Ukraine, which has secured successive prisoner exchanges with Russia with international mediation during Russia's more than 15-month-old invasion, said it had not been informed about the prisoners' release. The foreign ministry said it had asked Hungary's representative in Ukraine to grant immediate access to them.

"The release of Ukrainian prisoners of war is always good news," foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook, adding that the ministry had "emphasized the need to coordinate cooperation on such sensitive issues."

Hungary has not joined fellow EU and NATO members in giving military assistance to Ukraine and has repeatedly criticized EU sanctions against Russia, but eventually supported all the agreed measures so far.

Hungary and Ukraine have been in a long-standing dispute over the treatment of the ethnic Hungarian minority in Ukraine. But at the same time, Hungary has helped hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in the country.



Tags Russia ukraine hungary Prisoners of War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by