The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Americans should prepare for cyber sabotage from Chinese hackers, US official warns

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly said Beijing was making major investments in the capability to sabotage US  infrastructure.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 12, 2023 21:23
Cyber Hackers (photo credit: REUTERS)
Cyber Hackers
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Chinese hackers are all but certain to disrupt American critical infrastructure, such as pipelines and railways, in the event of a conflict with the United States, a senior US cybersecurity official said Monday.

In comments made during an appearance at the Aspen Institute in Washington, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly said Beijing was making major investments in the capability to sabotage US  infrastructure.

'Real threat that we need to be prepared for'

"This, I think, is the real threat that we need to be prepared for, and to focus on, and to build resilience against," she told her audience.

A surveillance camera is silhouetted behind a Chinese national flag in Beijing (credit: REUTERS) A surveillance camera is silhouetted behind a Chinese national flag in Beijing (credit: REUTERS)

She cautioned that Americans needed to be prepared for the likelihood that Beijing's hackers would dodge their defenses and cause damage in the physical world.

"Given the formidable nature of the threat from Chinese state actors, given the size of their capability, given how much resources and effort they're putting into it, it's going to be very, very difficult for us to prevent disruptions from happening," she said.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request seeking a reaction to the warning.

Easterly's comments followed a question about an alleged Chinese hacking group known as Volt Typhoon, which US  officials and cybersecurity companies accused of positioning itself to carry out destructive cyberattacks in the event of a conflict.

Her comments expanded on a warning issued earlier this year by the US intelligence community, which said in its annual threat assessment that Beijing "certainly would consider undertaking aggressive cyber operations against US  homeland critical infrastructure" and military targets should Chinese decisionmakers believe a major fight with the United States were imminent.



Tags United States China cyber security Beijing
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

Five gadgets you better take on your next trip abroad

THE BOBBY Hero Bag.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

Men shouldn't stand to pee, but sit like Germans do, urologist says

Illustrative image of urinals.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by