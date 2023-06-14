The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russian parliament backs army recruitment of criminals for Ukraine conflict

More than 15 months into what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Moscow is trying to recruit more soldiers for what is Europe's largest land war since World War Two.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 16:02

Updated: JUNE 14, 2023 16:20
A view shows an apartment building damaged during a massive Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine June 10, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Serhii Smolientsev)
A view shows an apartment building damaged during a massive Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine June 10, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Serhii Smolientsev)

The lower house of Russia's parliament said on Wednesday it had voted to give its initial backing to legislation that will allow the Defense Ministry to sign contracts with suspected or convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine.

More than 15 months into what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Moscow - whose forces have suffered heavy losses - is trying to recruit more soldiers for what is Europe's largest land war since World War Two.

Under the proposed changes, a contract could be concluded with someone being investigated for committing a crime, who is having their case heard in court or after they have been convicted but before the verdict takes legal effect, according to the database of the State Duma, the lower house.

A courthouse in Moscow, Russia. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) A courthouse in Moscow, Russia. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Who can sign up? 

People convicted of sexual crimes, treason, terrorism or extremism would not be able to sign up.

Those who do sign up would be exempt from criminal liability upon completion of their contract or if they receive awards for their combat prowess.

The Wagner mercenary group was previously allowed to recruit convicts from prisons to fight in Ukraine but said in February it had stopped. Prison rights activists say the Defense Ministry has taken over the process but wanted to make changes.

The new changes being examined by the Duma do not cover recruitment of people already serving their sentences and the Defense Ministry has not commented.



