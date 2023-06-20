The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russia says its warship rescued 68 passengers from boat in Mediterranean

Hundreds of people, mostly from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan, are feared to have drowned in a boat capsize off Greece last week.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 12:26
Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov is docked en route to scheduled naval exercises with the South African and Chinese navies in Durban, South Africa, February 17, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Rogan Ward)
Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov is docked en route to scheduled naval exercises with the South African and Chinese navies in Durban, South Africa, February 17, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Rogan Ward)

A Russian warship and cargo ship rescued 68 people overnight from a boat in the Mediterranean Sea, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday.

It said in a statement that the Admiral Gorshkov warship had been the first to receive a distress call from the Avalon, which it described as a "yacht-type vessel" flying the Greek and German flags.

The Gorshkov and the cargo vessel, the Pizhma, carried out a successful rescue operation and the passengers were given medical assistance and transferred to Greek coastguard boats off the island of Kalymnos, the statement said.

It gave no details of the passengers or their nationalities.

What is the Admiral Gorshkov?

The Admiral Gorshkov is one of Russia's leading warships and has been used in the past to test and deploy hypersonic missiles. It was not clear what weaponry it was carrying at the time of the incident.

Russia's corvette Merkuriy and frigate Admiral Gorshkov are anchored on the Neva River ahead of the upcoming Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV) Russia's corvette Merkuriy and frigate Admiral Gorshkov are anchored on the Neva River ahead of the upcoming Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV)

Hundreds of people, mostly from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan, are feared to have drowned in a boat capsize off Greece last week.



