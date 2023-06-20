Paris 2024 Olympics headquarters being searched by police - organizers

The headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics organizing committee were being searched by police, organizers said on Tuesday.

The national financial prosecutor's office (PNF) said the Paris 2024 headquarters were raided amid a preliminary investigation launched in 2017 into contracts made by the Summer Games' organising committee.

The headquarters of SOLIDEO, the public body responsible for delivering Olympic and Paralympic infrastructure, were also being searched amid a preliminary investigation dating back to 2022, following an audit by the French Anti-Corruption Agency, the PNF added.

Paris 2024 cooperating with investigators

"A search is currently underway at the headquarters of the Organising Committee," Paris 2024 said in a statement. "Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigators to facilitate their inquiries."

Paris 2024 did not give any further details.

The Olympic rings are seen in front of the Hotel de Ville City Hall in Paris, France, March 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)

"We do not have anything else to share at the moment," a spokesperson said.

The Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug. 11 next year with the Paralympic Games taking place from Aug. 28-Sept. 6.