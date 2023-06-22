The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Hunter Biden to make initial court appearance on July 26

The Justice Department said on Tuesday that Hunter Biden, 53, has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 00:21

Updated: JUNE 22, 2023 00:23
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R) points to some faces in the crowd with his son Hunter as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue following the inauguration ceremony of President Barack Obama in Washington, January 20, 2009 (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA/FILE PHOTO)
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R) points to some faces in the crowd with his son Hunter as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue following the inauguration ceremony of President Barack Obama in Washington, January 20, 2009
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA/FILE PHOTO)

 US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden will make an initial appearance in federal court in Delaware on July 26 to face misdemeanor tax and gun-related charges, a court filing showed on Wednesday.

The Justice Department said on Tuesday that Hunter Biden, 53, has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes and to enter into an agreement that could avert a conviction on a gun-related charge.

Hunter Biden is not expected to face any jail time in his guilty plea.

The news sparked accusations of favorable treatment for the Democratic president's son from conservatives whose accusations of influence peddling in Ukraine and China prompted the investigation that led to the charges.

The younger Biden has worked as a lobbyist, lawyer, consultant to foreign companies, investment banker and artist, and has publicly detailed his struggles with substance abuse.



