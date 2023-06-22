The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Missing Titan sub: Explorer's daughter hopeful he will be rescued

Sidonie Nargeolet said her 77-year-old father had been near the Titanic wreck 30 times, the first in 1987.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 19:38

Updated: JUNE 22, 2023 19:53
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph (photo credit: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS)
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
(photo credit: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS)

The daughter of one of five people inside the submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic said on Thursday she continued to hope they will be rescued but she is comforted by the knowledge that her father, oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, is in the place he loved most.

Sidonie Nargeolet told Reuters she was living with "a lot of stress, very mixed emotions" as the search for the submersible in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean entered a critical phase, with air expected to run out for the five people aboard.

"At times, I have a lot of hope, I am fine, I believe and have a lot of hope. But in others, hope goes away and it is hard to endure, and as more time goes by it gets harder," Nargeolet, 39, told Reuters in the town of La Massana in Andorra where she lives.

"I really hope they will find them and safe. I think we have to trust what they are doing and be confident," she said.

Nargeolet said her 77-year-old father had been near the Titanic wreck 30 times, the first in 1987. On one trip in another vessel operated by US-based OceanGate Expeditions he told her that he was not sure he would return safely, although he eventually did.

Digital art of the RMS Titanic sailing through icebergs. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Digital art of the RMS Titanic sailing through icebergs. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

She said the Titanic has been his life's "greatest passion and obsession"

She said she was realistic about time running out.

"He knows how to manage the situation, what to do, what to tell others to do, how to breath, stay relaxed. He controls very well his emotions and transmits calm to others. I am totally confident of this," she said.

"What worries me is that they are not being found because there will be a moment in which they will run out of oxygen," Nargeolet said.

"Sometimes I don't check (the news) because I don't want to hear them saying that they now have very low oxygen. I prefer to listen to positive things, to hope, that they will continue looking for them," she said.

"If they are not found, it will be very sad for us because we will not see him again. What he liked the most was to be in a submarine, (near) the Titanic. He is where he really loved being. I would prefer him (dying) at a place where he is very happy," Nargeolet said, struggling to hold back her tears.



Tags Missing person Titanic Fathers Submarine
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
4

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by